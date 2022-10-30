To the Editor: I realize that this subject will invite controversy. Indeed, almost every day, in some media form or another, opinions are being expressed regarding the issue of abortion.
Although my role has been relatively minor, I have been involved many years in the pro-life movement. I have researched many facts related to the issue; I have contacted legislators, senators, governors; I have written articles. I have prayed in front of abortion clinics, and supported pregnancy assistance centers and platforms such as those funded by Live Action.
A majority of the public is not aware that fetal cells are being used in not only medical research, but in testing for food products and cosmetics. Yes, in some of that testing, the same cell lines have been used for decades: some vaccines and some cosmetics actually contain the cells in their chemical makeup, and anyone can find this information readily available on the internet, including several well-known scientific websites.
You may think that the abortion issue is something that is relevant more to people living in big cities, such as Chicago, Houston, New York, etc., but the fact is, the issue affects all of America and factually, all the world.
In small-town Athens, citizens will vote in the November election to decide if the city can be designated a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. Rusk has already taken that unique step. By being designated as such, residents of those cities who obtain an abortion, and those who aid them in traveling to another state for an abortion, can face civil suits. The abortionists themselves can face criminal penalties.
You ask, “Is that really necessary?” Yes, especially in Athens, where the infamous Dr. Curtis Boyd allegedly performed 10,000 illegal abortions before Roe v. Wade.
Is prosecution for abortionists necessary? If they could talk, ask the millions of babies aborted in the years since Roe v. Wade was instituted.
Imagine being the one with the body being destroyed. If you can read those facts and not be bothered, I feel sorry for you. “My body, my choice?” No, it’s not YOUR body suffering torture and demise.
Readers have the chance to right some of the wrongs that have occurred since Roe v. Wade was signed into legislation. They can vote for pro-life legislators, governors; they can vote for pro-life candidates on the local, state and federal level. Legislation is now being considered for a new bill that replaces Roe v. Wade; one the Supreme Court will have to once again debate.
Many try to make the argument that pro-lifers only care about babies being born, and forget those babies after birth. Nothing could be further from the truth. I don’t know a single pro-lifer who wouldn’t come to the aid of a woman needing help before and/or after the birth of her baby – who, by the way, is already a child even while in the womb; a human child, at that.
On the other hand, there are pro-choice advocates who are now bombing, destroying, painting graffiti on numerous pregnancy assistance center walls. That doesn’t indicate “healthcare” for women; on the contrary, it destroys the very help those women need.
Yes, now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, the work is not over. There will always be parents, whether married or single, who sometimes need financial and emotional support to raise children in the world in which we now live.
But that is nothing new, and nothing we have not already been commanded to do anyway, “unto the least of these.” (Matthew 25:40)
Those of us born with a moral conscience, whether persons of faith or not, do not wish to be part of the industry of child sacrifice. That went out centuries ago, and was as wrong then as it is now.
Please vote for pro-life candidates in the upcoming and future elections. May God forgive us if we allow this atrocity to continue.
- Mary Beth Scallon
Jacksonville
