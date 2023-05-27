Letter to the Editor:
My name is Brian Hill. From 1967 to 1969 I attended Lon Morris Junior College in Jacksonville. It was a wonderful experience. It broke my heart the day I learned the school was closing for good.
In 1967, I met a man who lived in Jacksonville and had created a living for himself writing, producing and directing black and white movies. They were far from anything one would call blockbusters.
I am getting along in years and I have lost the information I collected about him over the years.
I am writing to ask if there is anyone at the Jacksonville Progress who could tell me his full name. I could then do some digging around online to collect more information.
Again, this is for my personal knowledge and to share with some of my former Lon Morris classmates.
I would be grateful for any assistance you could provide.
Brian Hill
Houston, Texas
NOTE: Anyone with information pertaining to this request may send it to mdillon@jacksonvilleprogress.com and it will be forwarded to Brian Hill.
