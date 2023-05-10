UT Health East Texas joins with thousands of health systems around the country to celebrate National Nurses Week (May 6-12) and National Hospital Week (May 7-13). It is a special time dedicated to recognizing the amazing people who work in America’s hospitals and health systems.
Hospitals serve as community pillars across the country, with over 6.3 million people working in U.S. hospital sites of care. We hope that you will join us in celebrating healthcare workers across East Texas this week.
I personally want to take this opportunity to extend my sincere appreciation and deepest gratitude to all of our UT Health East Texas employees. They are the heart of our expansive health system, tirelessly providing care and serving our East Texas communities.
At UT Health East Texas, our purpose is to care for people — our patients, their families and one another. I want to thank all our employees for everything they do, and have been doing each day, to lift up that purpose and help it be realized across East Texas. Their dedication, teamwork and collaborative spirit are inspiring to me.
We hope you will join us in thanking a healthcare worker this week for all that they do to support and care for our communities.
Sincerely,
Donald Baker
Market President, UT Health East Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.