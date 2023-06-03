Dear Editor,
I visited my family’s cemetery plot this morning to collect the U.S. flags I left there late last week for Memorial Day, as I have done for many years.
It is usually a somber occasion and sad for me to note how few other flags are there on the City Cemetery grounds. Today was different, however. To my surprise and great joy, there were more flags than I have seen there in at least 40 years. It was certainly a most positive sign for our country’s well-being and gives me great hope for our future.
Many thanks to all who participated in remembering our Veterans and other Gold Star families.
Sincerely,
Pat Walker Graham
Jacksonville
