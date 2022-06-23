Spud Nut,
Lightyear (PG, 100 minutes) is a spinoff from the immensely popular Toy Story movies that began in 1995. Buzz Lightyear was one of the popular toys in those films.
Back then, Tim Allen supplied the voice for Lightyear, but was not used this time. He was needed in this production to add more levity to the main character.
Pixar made the high quality animation for the Disney Studio. Apparently the script writers for Toy Story were not used for this release, which is more like a Star Trek Saturday morning sci-fi cartoon than a comedy with heart.
Lightyear is commanding a spaceship exploring the universe in hopes of finding a habitable planet for humanity. His crew gets stuck on one new world and can’t get off it. The task is to develop a new fuel combination that will allow Lightyear to break free into space and complete the original mission.
The complication is that a ship of large robots arrives to conquer the humans’ settlement. There are some clever moments along the way provided by a novice new crew and a robotic cat named Sox. The storyline has Lightyear’s female spaceship commander marry another woman in the crew and raise a family, while Lightyear keeps trying to blast off their foreign world. How modern can you get?
Unlike most Pixar developed films, this movie has only above average entertainment value, and gets a two potato rating for family fare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.