NASCAR races will see drivers make anywhere between 5 and 8 pit stops during each race. There is simply no way drivers can push their cars to those extreme levels for an entire race without stopping for gas, changing tires, or making other mechanical adjustments. Otherwise, there could be serious consequences.
Pit stops occur in the stock market as well. They come in the form of retracements, pullbacks, or corrections. There are two kinds of pit stops in the stock market – time or price. When the stock market consolidates (move sideways) over several weeks or months, it’s making a time pit stop. This is when the stock market simply takes a breather and the price stays within a range. Investors may feel like they aren’t getting anywhere during these time pit stops. Once the time pit stop is over, then the stock market may have a chance to resume the race higher -- or lower.
The second kind of pit stop is through lower prices. These are no fun. Lower prices may last for several weeks, perhaps months, making investors wonder if they should just drop out of the race altogether.
Regardless of the kind of pit stop taken, they are necessary. The stock market simply needs a break sometimes or, like a NASCAR race, there could be serious consequences. Look at history. It was during some of the worst times for the stock market that some of our greatest companies were created. After the Great Panic of 1907, UPS started and General Motors started the next year. Fortune magazine was started 90 days after the 1929 market crash. Walt Disney also started during the Great Depression. Charles Schwab opened up his first investment branch in 1975 right after the horrific bear market of 1973-1974. There are plenty more examples I could cite but you get the point. Stock market pit stops don’t necessarily end the race for investors as much as they could give them more room to get more people in the race.
At some point, we all know this bullish uptrend will end. They always do. But as long as the Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates at 0%, the bull market may continue. Of course, that doesn’t mean there won’t be pullbacks and corrections.
