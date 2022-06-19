Adding a new pet/s to the family is always a joyous occasion. Little ones are usually very entertaining to say the least. Then, in what seems like a blink of an eye, the years with them come and go. Something special happens during those years—a bonding between pet and person. A bond that will last forever. I sincerely hope that you know that kind of bond.
In the past, I have heard people say that they love kittens, puppies, etc. but they don’t like them when they get older. How sad that is to me. I guess they just do not realize what they miss by not getting close to a pet. Of course, that is an article for another day. Today we will focus our attention on living with our precious senior/elderly pets.
Let me start by giving you three words: LOVE, PATIENCE, MODIFICATIONS. Love is easy. Patience, not quite as easy. Modifications . . . well, let us look at a few of the modifications to your home that may need to be made to accommodate your pet’s new needs.
Arthritis is a common problem in cats, as well as dogs. This can cause problems with jumping and climbing stairs. If your cat or dog enjoys sitting in his/her favorite place on the couch or in the bed or going for rides in the car, a ramp or shallow stairs would make it easier for them to access those places. If your cat or dog cannot make it up the stairs anymore, be sure to get what they need to the first floor. A few changes can help keep things as normal as possible for your pet.
Urinary incontinence occurs in both elderly cats and dogs. This can create a lot of mess and odor. However, there are some modifications that can be made to a home to help with the worst of it. Alter the flooring as much as possible. Use replaceable carpet tiles that are designed for accidents. If you have hardwood flooring, use non-slip carpet runners and throw rugs that are easy to clean and do not absorb stains and odors quickly.
Vision problems also present challenges for senior pets. Obviously, you will want to talk to your vet about possible treatment plans. You will also want to make sure your home is easy for them to navigate. Keep your pet safe by de-cluttering your home. You will also want to keep your furniture exactly as it is to avoid confusing your pet. Older animals know their surroundings and do much better when those surroundings stay the same.
Miscellaneous things to keep in mind:
Baby gates may be needed from time to time to keep your pet confined to one area. Of course, you will want to be sure that the gate is snug, sturdy, and high enough so that it cannot be jumped or knocked over.
Litterbox placement may need to be changed. Example: my diabetic senior cat started to miss his box when urinating. After thinking things through, I realized several things needed tweaking in the area where I had his box. First, the only light in the room was a dim nightlight. Normally, this would not be a problem for a cat, BUT, when combined with the fact that he has hardly any vision in one of his eyes, it made a big difference. Once I turned on an overhead light for the night, the problem was almost resolved but not “purrfectly.” Next, based on his vision problem, I rotated the litterbox a little so that he would have more room while in the box and be able to see his placement better with his good eye. BINGO! Problem solved! Cats by nature are clean animals, that is how I knew he was having a problem. His mommy just needed to come up with a solution for him.
Frequent potty breaks, as well as an indoor potty station with “pee pads” or newspapers may need to be set up for senior dogs. Some medications may make a dog have to go more often. So, having an area already set up for them could avert unnecessary clean up.
The temperature of your home is important. Too hot or too cold can irritate conditions like arthritis and some allergies. Your pet may need a sweater or blanket to keep them warm at night. I must admit that I put a little blanket on my dog every single night. He seems to love it. My cat . . . not so very much. He usually goes to his favorite warm spot upstairs.
Keep your home as peaceful as possible. Loud noises often cause anxiety in senior pets. While you are away on errands, consider leaving the tv or radio on low volume.
When you are out of town, try to have a pet sitter come by and check on your pet/s. That way, they can stay on schedule with their meals, meds, potty breaks, etc. In some cases, you might need the pet sitter to stay overnight for observation purposes. If that is not possible and you have to leave your pet/s in a temporary facility, be very sure that the place you choose has experience working with senior pets.
One last thing . . . If your pet has a medical problem like diabetes, be sure to keep plenty of needed supplies like special food and meds on hand.
Living with a senior pet can be challenging for them and for you, but a few modifications to your home, the unconditional love you share, and a little patience can get you through to the end. I know my babies are worth the effort; are yours?
