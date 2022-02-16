Spud Nut,
Marry Me (PG-13, 112 minutes) showcases Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in a romantic comedy (romcom) released in time for Valentine’s Day.
The premise is that Lopez is a popular singer who becomes involved with Wilson, who is a math teacher in an intermediate school. Lopez and another popular singer, played by Maluma, have a hit song named Marry Me. The two singers plan a huge wedding on stage during a joint concert. But unfortunately he betrays Lopez by having an affair with one of her personal assistants.
After finding out about the affair while on stage, Lopez immediately cancels the wedding and impulsively agrees to instantly marry Wilson who is in the concert audience holding a Marry Me sign. After the ceremony, each goes back home to where they live. Wilson encounters the busy life of a celebrity and realizes he comes from a different world than she does. Lopez decides to establish a relationship with Wilson, and the story begins there.
Even though the premise is pure fantasy, the getting to know each other portion of the script is realistic about the issues such a couple would face. Lopez essentially plays her real life self, while Wilson makes the picture work with good solid acting as an ordinary guy thrown into an extraordinary situation.
Since it is a Hollywood movie, you know how it has to end. If you can’t buy into this feel good film, then you must never have been in love. Cupid gives this a two and a half sweet potatoes entertainment rating.
