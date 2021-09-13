You may or may not maintain a Net Worth Statement. These statements are more than just a way to “keep score” of your how your assets have grown or how much debt you reduced. Perhaps a better reason to maintain a Net Worth Statement is to think of it as a way to measure your income production. When we retire, the true measuring stick of an asset is not what it’s worth, rather, it’s how much income it can safely produce once your income from working stops.
Many of the largest assets we own don’t produce any income at all -- our home, land, vehicles, a boat, or a lake house. While these are important assets on our Net Worth Statements, how will they produce income for you when you retire? If your net worth comes 70% to 80% of the non-income producing assets, that’s going to be a problem one day when your working income stops. Here in East Texas, land is typically a major asset on most of the Net Worth Statements I see. While some land can produce income (timber sales, leasing it for livestock, etc..), my experience is that kind of income may be sporadic. In addition, when you deduct all of the various taxes and upkeep costs, the true value is reduced even more. While I’m not suggesting you sell your property, boat, lake house, etc.. I am suggesting you look at balancing your assets between those that will be able to produce assets and those that won’t.
There’s also the inflation factor. Although inflation has been quite tame for many years based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), that doesn’t always mean that’s your personal inflation rate. For example, CPI has been around 2.50% per year on average for the last 30 years according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But your personal inflation rate may be 3.5%. Finding your personal inflation rate does take a little work. You will need to track your monthly expenses for a minimum of three years. Then you will need to see the percentage change from year one to year two, year two to year three, etc... This exercise is even more important if you’re within five years of retirement. How are your income producing assets keeping pace with your personal inflation rate?
Rob Arnott, the editor for the Journal of Financial Planning, recommends a combination of stocks, bonds, real estate, and fixed-rate annuities to produce a non-correlated, inflation-adjusted cash flow over a long period of time. Arnott says the annual percentage return you earn each year isn’t nearly as important as the how much spending power these assets can maintain over the years. While these types of assets may carry risk, Arnott recommends a balance of them on your Net Worth Statement.
I would encourage you evaluate the “balance” of your current assets. Make sure you aren’t over-weighted in assets that may not be able to produce an income when you need it.
