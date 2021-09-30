I remember sitting on a stool in the kitchen with a towel over my shoulders pinned at the neck with a clothes pin. Raising a family on a dairy farm, Mom knew better than to spend money at the barber shop. And besides, it was seven miles to the nearest town. Seven miles back then was so far away! It was out of bicycle range, only accessible by car and that required gasoline, probably twenty-six cents a gallon then. Every penny counted. All of us have memories of home and sometimes food can bring them back for a moment of fond reflection. Do you remember your mother making meatloaf?
Surprisingly, what we view as a classic American dish has long-standing roots in history. Meatloaf of minced meat was mentioned in a 5th century Roman cookbook, Apicius. It turns up again in 17th century French cooking. American meatloaf has its origins in scrapple, a mixture of ground pork and cornmeal served by German-Americans in Pennsylvania since colonial times. Meatloaf in the contemporary American sense did not appear in cookbooks until the late 19th century. With the Industrial Revolution came the mechanical meat grinder and meatloaf earned its place in American cuisine. The dish thrived through the Great Depression and other times of economic difficulty.
During the uncertainty of recent times, we might find comfort in certain foods. Comfort food is food that provides a nostalgic or sentimental value. Adults, when under emotional stress, may turn to food associated with the security of childhood, like mother's meatloaf. The nostalgia may be specific to an individual or it may apply to a whole culture. Chicken soup and meatloaf are both common comfort foods in the U.S.
Basic meatloaf recipes include meat, spices, some sort of grain and eggs. The grain extends the dish which is why meatloaf was popular during the Depression. I like Panko breadcrumbs because of their consistency and they have less salt than other breadcrumb products. My meatloaf recipe tends to be high in sodium. That’s the rationale in choosing a reduced salt ketchup. The eggs are a binder and add depth of flavor.
Seasoning a meatloaf is where we make the dish our own. Onion, garlic, salt and pepper are basics in our family tradition. Parsley adds a clean fresh taste in addition to a myriad of healthy nutrients. It’s worth the extra 30 seconds to wash and chop a little parsley. Oregano, basil and thyme provide flavors reminiscent of Mom’s spaghetti, another popular comfort food. Paprika, made from dried and ground red peppers is a good source of carotenoids. It’s one of those under-used spices in our cabinet that brings health and a background flavor to this symphony. Some traditional recipes rely heavily on ketchup which is not a bad thing. A life without ketchup would be sorely lacking. But by adding just a few easy ingredients, the sauce can be turned into a tangy delight that not only compliments the loaf but becomes a defining flavor in the dish.
The first thing you might notice about my meatloaf is the option to use an alternative to ground beef. For those following a plant-based diet, meatloaf is an excellent place to use the new Beyond Meat product derived from peas. This recipe also works very well using traditional lean ground beef.
If you haven’t made meatloaf in a while, it’s time to bring back this family classic. A few tweaks can turn a mediocre meatloaf into a symphony of flavors. Make some memories in your kitchen today.
Tim Scallon is a registered dietitian nutritionist with years of experience practicing nutrition therapy in local hospitals and clinics, teaching nutrition and developing healthy recipes. He is a Nacogdoches resident and he helped create the popular TV show Memorial Cooking Innovations celebrating the world of food and health. Memorial Cooking Innovations currently runs in 62 cities and is locally available on Sudden Link cable channel 2 in Nacogdoches.
Delicious Meatloaf with a Tangy Sauce
Serving Size: 1/8 of recipe
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
2 large eggs, whisked
1/3 cup fat free milk
3 tablespoons ketchup, 50% less sugar and sodium
1 medium onion, finely diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
3 tablespoons fresh parsley, diced
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper to taste
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon basil
½ teaspoon thyme
½ teaspoon ground paprika
2 pounds Beyond Meat plant-based ground meat or lean ground beef
¾ cup Panko breadcrumbs
Sauce Ingredients:
2½ tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon salt
¾ cup ketchup, 50% less sugar and sodium
1½ teaspoon white vinegar
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a 9x5” loaf pan with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, combine the first 3 meatloaf ingredients and mix well. Then combine the spices and stir into the wet mix. Add the meat and stir to mix. Then sprinkle the bread crumbs over the meat and stir to blend. Gently press the meatloaf mixture into the loaf pan. Shape evenly and bake for 40 minutes. In a small mixing bowl, combine the sauce ingredients and mix well. Spread the sauce evenly over the top of the meatloaf and return it to the oven to bake an additional 15-20 minutes. Reserve extra sauce as a condiment when serving. Allow the meatloaf to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
Exchanges per serving:
2½ Medium Fat Meats, 1½ Starches, 1 Fat
Nutrients per serving:
Calories: 352
Calories from fat: 175
Total Fat: 19g
Cholesterol: 47mg
Sodium: 512mg
Total Carbohydrate: 24g
Dietary Fiber: 3g
Protein: 23g
