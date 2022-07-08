Spud Nut,
Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG, 87 minutes) has the same slapstick gags that are rich with clever things in the background, along with the hilarious antics of the main characters as in their 2015 feature movie.
The animated gibberish speaking, begoggled, yellow capsule shaped creatures continually amuse you with their silly, goofball antics. This picture traces the 1976 origin of their connection to the young Gru before he becomes Despicable Me.
Gru admires the Vicious 6 gang and gets an interview to join them. He is rejected because he is only about 12 years old. Meanwhile, Wild Knuckles, the former leader of the Vicious 6, has stolen a valuable power stone that everyone else wants to possess. Little Gru ends with the stone and the minions manage to trade it away for a pet rock.
After that, the plot becomes stone, stone, where is the stone. The characters are still very funny, but the plot is not as good as their 2015 film.
Even if you don’t know about the disco 70’s era, you will have a good time. Children love these funny characters, and adults laugh hardily at them too. This family fare earns a three potato entertainment rating.
