Spud Nut
Godzilla VS Kong (PG-13, (113 minutes) is a film where Kong clashes with Godzilla as humans lure the ape into the Hollow Earth to retrieve an energy source to stop Godzilla's mysterious rampages. To compound the carnage, a company secretly develops a mechagodzilla to battle the titans.
Hong Kong gets stomped when it becomes a battle ground for the three powerful monsters. The fighting bouts are the main attraction of this movie.
The human cast is almost incidental, except for little Kaylee Hottle, who plays the deaf and dumb native girl that Kong likes. In this script, she is the beauty who can tame the beast.
Otherwise, the storyline is full of scientific mumble jumbo and outlandish scenarios. For instance, a device is invented to travel to the core of the earth where Kong’s ancestors once ruled. A mysterious power source is used to activate the mechagodzilla and can also be used to defeat it.
The computer generated images (CGI) are sensational and account for the wild popularity of this feature.
You might wonder what the producers can possibly come up with to top this spectacle if they make a sequel. Just buy a tub of butter popcorn, sit back and get a kick out of this three mashed potato rated production.
Tater Tot
