Spud Nut,
Moonfall (PG-13, 130 minutes) is a sci-fi disaster movie with many spectacular visual effects showing lunar debris crashing into the earth.
Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry are NASA astronauts who were landing on the moon in 2011 when an unexplained phenomenon attacks their rocketship. Wilson has to leave NASA. Ten plus years later he uncovers astronomical reports about the moon leaving its orbit on a collision course with our world.
The story is about the flight of humanity to safe places while a desperate attempt is made to make the moon return to its normal orbit. The plot zinger is that one person believes that the moon is actually a mega-structure built by aliens, and he might be right.
The action is constant, while the script follows the usual course of events in these type movies. The acting is ordinary, and is secondary to what takes place anyway.
This production earns a two potato entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
