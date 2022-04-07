Spud Nut,
Morbius (PG-13, 104 minutes) is a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde character, only the killer side of Morbius is a blood sucking, vampire character.
Dr. Morbius, played by Jared Leto, developed an experimental cure for his rare disease that was derived from vampire bats. He used himself as an experimental subject, getting unintended adverse effects. Dr. Martine Bancroft, his co-worker played by Adria Arjona, supports his research and is also attracted to him.
Morbius’ fellow patient and long time friend is Milo, played by Matt Smith. Milo uses the experimental drug and becomes a killer too, but without any ambivalence about it. People die with all their blood drained out of them. Tyrese Gibson plays a homicide detective who accuses Morbius of all the crimes.
The story centers upon Morbius evading the law while trying to neutralize Milo. In the closing credits, Michael Keaton arrives mysteriously, and is an obvious clue about a possible sequel about Morbius.
The special efforts are good, without being over done. Marvel Studios presents an interesting character who is an antihero occasionally. You will want to see more of Morbius because you get three hot potatoes worth of entertainment from this picture show.
Tater Tot
