How would you like to have more time to do the things you want to do and less stress in your everyday living? It is possible. You just have to want it badly enough. It really is quite simple if you take it one step at a time. Allow me to get you started with these seven steps:
First, turn off your cell phone, computer, and television for at least one hour every day. Then, enjoy the quiet. When is the last time you actually heard the ticking of your clock? You don’t want to hear your clock? Then, take this opportunity to take a nap, sit and enjoy some quiet time reading, straighten up around your house, or maybe do a little of all three. The main thing is to do something that is stress free for an hour.
Second, spend a few minutes each day for one week and fill a box with things you don’t use or want anymore. Once the box is filled, get it to the appropriate place. Donate or give it to someone who is in need. Either way, you will have cleared your home of stress-causing objects that didn’t need to be there in the first place. One box at a time OR as I always say, “Inch by inch, anything’s a cinch.” Create space around you. The more space you have, the better you will feel. Uncluttered space creates the feeling of peace and calm.
Third, clear one surface area around you—coffee table, bathroom countertop, bedside table, etc. This is called “clearing the visual clutter.” As an ex-typing teacher, I taught my students to keep the desk area around their typewriters (yes, old-school typewriters) clear of crumpled up paper and all unnecessary objects. Their typing accuracy improved when they did so. Seriously, the visual clutter around you can affect how you perform and how you feel. It can zap you of energy, as well. A clear surface is more important than you may realize. Try it and see for yourself.
Fourth, start your process of going to bed at least one half to one hour earlier as many times as possible each week. Use that “extra” time soaking in a hot bath, reading a book, visiting with your spouse, or whatever you like that will relax you before retiring for the night. This will set the scene for a good night’s sleep. A good night’s sleep will not only be beneficial to your health, it will also help you be more productive the next day.
Fifth, reclaim your time from things you do not enjoy doing. Are you on too many committees? Do you volunteer way too often? Are you in relationships that are not healthy for you? If so, choose one of those obligations and get out of it. Simply say no to those things that take your time and leave you so tired that you don’t have time for the things you want and need to do with your family or around your home.
Sixth, exercise! The best remedy in the world for stress is exercise. You don’t have to join a gym, either. A simple walk will do wonders for your mental outlook on life. There are some nice walking paths in our town. Take advantage of them. While walking, you will have time to reflect on things. Allow yourself to relax and allow the creative side of your brain to activate. Ideas will pop and you might even be able to come up with a solution to a problem you have contemplated for a while. Good things really do happen when your body is in motion. No matter what form you choose, you will feel better after you have exercised—mentally and physically.
Seventh, do something you have wanted to do for a long time. Make those plans and do it. Life is too short to spend stressed and living in a mess. Focus on those things that bring fulfillment and joy to your life. Then, when you do have to face troubles, whether large or small, you will be better able to handle them.
See, having more time and less stress really is obtainable. All you have to do is want it badly enough. You can do this. Just take one small step at a time. It is well worth your effort. Once you start de-cluttering your schedule and the areas around you, it will get easier because you will notice a change. A very good change--not only will you feel better, you will also have more quality time to spend with others. Why are you waiting?
Give me a call if you need my help getting started. Call 903-339-6101 (business/home phone). Write me at: purrsonal.redesigns@live.com. Text me at 903-284-0283 (cell phone).
Lynda (Pike) Litterst, CRS/CSS/Organizer
PURRsonal ReDesigns
Jacksonville, TX 75766
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.