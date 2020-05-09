Perhaps you have heard this tale. A young mother of three wrote the following thank you note. "Many thanks for the play pen. It is being used every day from 2 to 3 pm. I get in it to read and the children can’t get near me." Every mother understands that. The complete lack of private time places a high premium on it.
Motherhood is an extremely high calling and an exhausting one as well. The demands are enormous and so are the rewards. Experience is not required; in fact, it is not possible. Training is on-the-job and never concludes. Instructions, guidelines, advice, and criticism abound, but whose should we heed?
Colossians 3:12-16 offers sound advice for everyone including mothers, “So, as those who have been chosen of God, holy and beloved, put on a heart of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience; 13 bearing with one another, and forgiving each other, whoever has a complaint against anyone; just as the Lord forgave you, so also should you. 14 Beyond all these things put on love, which is the perfect bond of unity. 15 Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body; and be thankful. 16 Let the word of Christ richly dwell within you, with all wisdom teaching and admonishing one another with psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with thankfulness in your hearts to God.” (NASU) Certainly, mothers are chosen of God. Perhaps theirs is the greatest of all tasks. Certainly, mothers are set apart for God’s holy service and beloved by God.
Fathers and mothers will both show compassion to children but mothers will do it more naturally. Children yell for mother when a booboo occurs because of a mother’s kindness. Usually mothers will exhibit more gentleness and patience when dealing with children.
Loving Christ and teaching children about the forgiveness of sin found in Christ is the best thing a mother can do for her child. Loving her husband is the second greatest gift a mother can give to her children.
Verse 14 speaks of love. The love of God is the greatest love and I can think of no greater human illustration of the love of God than a mother’s love. A home in turmoil is a terrible thing. If the peace of Christ rules in the mother’s heart, the home is much more likely to be a harmonious place. If mother exhibits real thankfulness it is probable that her children will also.
Verse 16 is a key guideline for mothers (and fathers). The word of Christ richly dwelling in a mother (or father) will keep a reign on anger, keep honor from turning into pride or arrogance, and keep bad experiences from driving one to despair. Letting the word of Christ richly dwell in one will keep sadness from destroying health and keep discouragement from paralyzing life. Verse 16 further instructs that all of us should teach the word of Christ which we have allowed to richly dwell within us.
The benefits of a musical home are highlighted. Music can be a marvelous teaching tool. It certainly is a memory aid. Music can be soothing, enthusing, encouraging, relaxing, motivating, etc. Singing can often express thankfulness which cannot be expressed any other way.
Verse 17 sums it all up very well, “Whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks through Him to God the Father.” (NASU)
Being thankful must be important; it is mentioned three times in six short verses. Everything that anyone, including mothers, does ought to be done in the name of the Lord Jesus.
