Located at the intersection of Highway 79 and Main Street, sharing the corner with the fire station, is one of the oldest and most historic trees in Jacksonville. It’s a Magnolia tree that is currently in bloom.
Since 1861, the tree has been living in the northeast corner of a square block bound by Larissa, Bolton, Main, and Highway 79. The park, initially called a Public Square was donated by the International Railroad in 1872. The railroad company laid out our new town, set aside a parcel for their station, designated a location for a school, donated a public square at the center, and offered parcels to churches for a dollar. Suffice to say that the park sat empty, except for a jail, for many years as the new town of Jacksonville sought to establish itself.
In 1891, H.L. Morris, along with the City Marshall Joe L Alexander, drew up a plan to plant trees in the park. For 50 cents anyone could purchase a tree and the right to plant it. The trees came from the nursery of Reverend N.A. Davis who had a business about one mile east of town. Sadly, local cattle, that were allowed to roam throughout the city until loaded onto rail cars, trampled many of the trees. A plank fence was constructed, with turnstile entrances, to protect the trees.
The fence soon rotted and was removed in 1906. For the first time, the trees were trimmed and the park became a more enjoyable place to be. More trees were lost when The Texas and New Orleans Railroad laid tracks through the park and constructed a water tower to service their steam engines. In 1907, a bandstand was built and the first sitting areas were placed in the park. While the city council did authorize construction of some benches for public use, most were sold by subscription. It was on these benches that the “thinkers” of early Jacksonville would gather. Their favorite spot was under the shade of our historic Magnolia tree. The tree became known as the “tree of knowledge.”
A 1920’s post card on display in our museum shows stands of the magnolia trees adjacent to newly paved walkways. Each step in the growth of the park tended to take a few trees. A library was built in the early 1940’s, the current fire station was located in the park, and the war memorial was added after a huge storm knocked down our World War 1 doughboy statue.
A Magnolia tree by the museum succumbed to rot in 2018 and had to be removed. Only the “tree of knowledge” remains from the 1861 planting. As the fire station transitions to its new location, the city will be developing plans for what to do with the property.
If you visit your Vanishing Texana Museum during the period the tree is blooming (typically from now into June), we hope you’ll take a few minutes to walk over to it. There is also a portion of the side walk on Main Street that memorializes Mr. Morris’ contributions to our community. Your museum is open every from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Admission is free.
