It was in August of 1872 when the International and New Orleans Railroad first pulled into Jacksonville, TX. It certainly was a day that changed the life of the residents of the new Jacksonville forever. The railroad brought access to new markets for our agricultural products, the seeds for new manufacturing companies like the Aber Box and Basket Factory, and the opportunity for vast economic and personal growth. The railroads also brought new communications, like the telegraph, new people from places they had only heard about, and new customs and mores. But, one of the first things the railroad brought was something no one wanted – influenza.
Towards the end of 1872, there was an outbreak of equine influenza in Ontario, Canada. The germ was highly infectious to horses, but not humans. Because horses touched almost everything humans handled in those days, it spread quickly. Using the railroads as a conduit, the illness quickly spread to the east coast of the United States, then turned west, reaching San Francisco by March of 1873. As horses were brought to the train station in Jacksonville to pick up and deliver freight, they quickly became both infected and then carriers for the disease, spreading it to farms and homesteads throughout Cherokee County.
There was no treatment, except rest, for the infection. Horses had daily jobs to do, from plowing fields to delivering goods to market. There simply was not a rest period built into their schedule to regain their health.
The death rate is said to have been as high as 10%, a significant number given the large horse population. More than 80% of all horses became ill during the outbreak of 1872 to 1873. On October 30, 1872 the New York Time posted that “there were probably 12,000 sick horses in New York and Brooklyn today.”
Automobiles were still in the concept stage. There were simply no other draft animals that could replace the job the horses did. Everywhere newspapers reported that agricultural products, both waiting to be shipped and waiting to be delivered, were rotting on rail platforms. Mail delivery ground to a standstill. Doctors couldn’t get to patients (they made house calls in those days). It was a mess.
Adding to the fear and anxiety were some unsubstantiated reports (what we now call fake news) of the infection jumping from horses to men, dogs, and even birds. As science wasn’t yet able to isolate and identify influenza, general panic must have set in. Toad Stool Millionaires, those snake oil salesmen that claimed their alcohol laden drinks were “cure-alls”, preyed on the
population.
In November of 1872, a fire broke out in downtown of Boston, a major hub for economic transactions. Fire wagons, normally drawn by horses, had to be pulled by men. Though their efforts were gallant, the fire fighters were unable to keep up with the flames. All this happened just 10 months after the Great Chicago fire of 1871 that burned over 2,200 acres and 17,500 buildings. The inflated cost of real estate in the downtown area of any city plummeted.
On top of all this, Germany moved from a gold/silver standard to a gold only standard. This dried up a large amount of the available currency in Europe. Europe financial intuitions could no longer loan money to US banks that were then funding the rapid railroad growth in the US. Because the railroads were operating at a loss until their infrastructure was complete, they quickly defaulted on their loans. When farmers in the mid-west went to the banks in the spring of 1873 to take out loans for seed and planting expenses, there was no money. When they sought to withdraw their savings, they discovered the banks were insolvent. A run on the banks spread as quickly as the fires in Chicago and Boston.
Those three events - a financial crisis, an influenza epidemic, and massive fires causing a collapse of real estate values – evolved into a global and US financial depression that lasted over five years.
