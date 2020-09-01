Serving Size: 1/6 of Recipe
Serves: 6
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
1½ pounds pork loin, cut into 1 inch cubes
½ teaspoon salt, divided
½ teaspoon black pepper, divided
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
1 medium onion, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon oregano
5-7 Hatch green chilis, roasted, peeled and chopped or 3 4oz cans chopped green chilies, drained; (Anaheim peppers can be used if Hatch are not available); If using fresh chilis instead of canned, more salt may be needed.
1 large tomato, chopped
Directions
Heat the olive oil over medium high heat in a large skillet or Dutch oven.
Season the pork lightly with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Sauté the pork allowing it to brown but do not over-cook. Remove it from the pan to a plate.
Add the onion, garlic, oregano and remaining salt and pepper to the pan and sauté until the onions are soft about 2-3 minutes.
Stir in the chilis, tomato and reserved pork. Cover, reduce heat and simmer about 10-15 minutes to blend the flavors and finish cooking the pork.
Green Chili can be eaten as a main dish or rolled up as a burrito in warmed flour tortillas with cheddar cheese. It makes an excellent soft taco with lettuce and salsa.
To extend this recipe for more servings, add 2 potatoes (1 inch dice) to the onions and spices.
Anaheim chilies are mild. Hatch chilies vary in spiciness. Roasting them and removing the charred skin adds a distinctive flavor. To roast chilies, refer to online references.
Lean ground beef works very well in this recipe as a substitute for pork loin.
Exchanges per serving:
3 Lean Meats, 1 Vegetable, 2 Fats
Nutrients per serving:
Calories: 276
Total Fat: 17g
Saturated Fat: 5g
Cholesterol: 66mg
Sodium: 386mg
Total Carbohydrate: 6g
Dietary Fiber: 1g
Protein: 24g
