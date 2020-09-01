Serving Size: 1/6 of Recipe

Serves: 6

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1½ pounds pork loin, cut into 1 inch cubes

½ teaspoon salt, divided

½ teaspoon black pepper, divided

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 medium onion, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon oregano

5-7 Hatch green chilis, roasted, peeled and chopped or 3 4oz cans chopped green chilies, drained; (Anaheim peppers can be used if Hatch are not available); If using fresh chilis instead of canned, more salt may be needed.

1 large tomato, chopped

Directions

Heat the olive oil over medium high heat in a large skillet or Dutch oven.

Season the pork lightly with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Sauté the pork allowing it to brown but do not over-cook. Remove it from the pan to a plate.

Add the onion, garlic, oregano and remaining salt and pepper to the pan and sauté until the onions are soft about 2-3 minutes.

Stir in the chilis, tomato and reserved pork. Cover, reduce heat and simmer about 10-15 minutes to blend the flavors and finish cooking the pork.

Green Chili can be eaten as a main dish or rolled up as a burrito in warmed flour tortillas with cheddar cheese. It makes an excellent soft taco with lettuce and salsa.

To extend this recipe for more servings, add 2 potatoes (1 inch dice) to the onions and spices.

Anaheim chilies are mild. Hatch chilies vary in spiciness. Roasting them and removing the charred skin adds a distinctive flavor. To roast chilies, refer to online references.

Lean ground beef works very well in this recipe as a substitute for pork loin.

Exchanges per serving:

3 Lean Meats, 1 Vegetable, 2 Fats

Nutrients per serving:

Calories: 276

Total Fat: 17g

Saturated Fat: 5g

Cholesterol: 66mg

Sodium: 386mg

Total Carbohydrate: 6g

Dietary Fiber: 1g

Protein: 24g

Tags

Recommended for you