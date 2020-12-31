Spud Nut
News of the World (PG-13, 118 minutes) is an unlikely movie title for a Western tale set in Texas five years after the Civil War.
Grizzled Tom Hanks plays a Confederate veteran who earns money by traveling from town to town reading stories from a collection of newspapers. Audiences of locals are willing to pay to hear him tell about news of the world.
After stopping in Wichita Falls, Texas, and riding somewhere else, he comes across a young white, orphaned girl, played by Helena Zengel. She speaks only Kiowa and was supposed to be returned to her German kinfolk in Castroville, near San Antonio. Hanks ends up escorting her back to civilization, even though she only knows Indian ways.
During their 400 mile homeward journey, they fight off bounty attackers, brave the elements, watch for Indian attacks, and stumble into a renegade movement in Erath County. The human interest story is about the difficulty of forming bonding relationships between Hanks and Zengel.
As good as Hanks acts, Zengel has the more difficult part that deserves award recognition.
The filming was done in rugged New Mexico landscapes. The touching story, superb acting, and historical authenticity of costumes and artifacts makes this story seem very real indeed. This outstanding release is a four potato rated picture to enjoy during this end of the year holiday season.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.