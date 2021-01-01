The unavoidable fact that one of the NFC East’s four terrible teams is going to make the playoffs this season as a National Football League division winner is a travesty. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Football Team have four of the worst win-loss records in the NFL.
However, since one of the NFC Least’s four flailing franchises will win their division by default, one of these embarrassingly bad NFC East teams will be playing in the playoffs at home in January, while much more worthy National Football Conference teams from other divisions (such as the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, and Chicago Bears) are forced to fight for wild card playoff spots.
Fans of professional football should demand a rule change in time for next season whereby no NFL division winner with a losing record should ever be allowed into the playoffs again. Instead, an additional wild card team should be chosen to replace any division winner with a losing record in the playoffs.
Sincerely,
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
