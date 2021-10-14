Spud Nut,
No Time To Die (PG-13, 163 minutes) is a fitting finish to actor Daniel Craig’s appearance as James Bond in the five movies in which he has played the iconic role.
In this movie, Bond has a romance where once again he professes the line that “they have all the time in the world.” The words were first heard spoken during On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. The dialogue has the same ominous meaning for the lovers this time.
Bond’s “wife” is played by Lea Seydoux. She starred with him in Spectre, and her part continues into this picture. A number of the actors who have played Bond characters are also seen in this episode.
The film’s plot reminds us that in the world of spies there are many deadly surprises. Rami Malek is the arch villain who has developed nanobots that are programmed to kill targets, according to DNA codes placed in the nanobots. The bots can be easily spread from one person to another by just a simple touch.
British Intelligence has an interest in their development as a security defense weapon. Other nations and private entities also want control of the nanobots.
James Bond comes out of retirement at the request of an old CIA buddy, only to find that Bond has been replaced by a new female agent.
The story has scenes in Jamaica, Italy, London, Norway, and an island supposedly between Japan and Russia.
Even though the production runs long, the action holds your interest the whole time. This is a good Bond movie, ranking only a little behind Skyfall and Casino Royale among features with Daniel Craig playing Bond.
Fans of this genre will get three well baked potatoes worth of entertainment viewing.
