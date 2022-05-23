There are times when it becomes necessary to find a new home for a family pet. Although there are many reasons this could be the case, today we will focus our attention on re-homing pets that belong to those who can no longer take care of them appropriately. If you are the caregiver of your elderly parents and you have already discussed with them the idea of re-homing their pet and they agree, get them involved (when possible) in the process of finding a new home for their pet.
Logically, the first place you will want to start the re-homing process is the vet’s clinic where the pet has a medical history. They will have immunization records that will be valuable to the adoptive pet parents. Plus, the vet and his staff will be familiar with the pet’s disposition which will be an asset to the matching process. There’s a good chance, too, that they will have a list of or know of people who are looking for certain types and ages of pets. Not everyone wants a puppy or a kitten. Some people prefer older, more established pets. All that said, should they not be able to help with placement, give several other animal clinics in the community and surrounding towns a chance to help you. Obviously, you will need to give all of them your name and contact info in addition to a picture and a short bio of the pet.
Another option is to go to: GetYourPet.com
Let me first say that I have no personal experience with this site. However, it does sound like a good option. According to what they have posted on their site, it costs the Guardian (you) nothing to publish your pet and be seen by potential Adopters. The site has been created where Adopters and Guardians can safely arrive at how to re-home a dog or a cat with little to no intervention from them. You will have the tools to exchange messages, arrange a meet-up, and arrive at a pet adoption that works for everyone. They monitor the site and give you tips, but you are in the driver’s seat. (The preceding is primarily in their words.) For further information about this site and how to register, then create a pet profile, please visit their website (listed above).
The next option is to simply ask around your workplace, church, other organizations to which you belong, and/or post on Facebook. I have a friend who is very successful at finding new homes via Facebook. Facebook allows you to post not only stills but videos, as well. Of course, you can use your cell phone to do the same thing. Send the pet’s information to friends who may know a family that is looking for a new “furry” addition to their home. Someone who just lost a beloved pet may want/need a new “buddy” to care for and love and your parents’ pet may very well be “the one” for them.
YOU could be an option. Yes, YOU. More than just about anyone else, you would know the pet’s needs. Plus, your parents would be thrilled that their “fur baby” is still in the family and that they would be able see him/her from time to time. But, if not you, perhaps another family member would be able to take on the responsibility of the pet. Don’t forget to ask neighbors, as well.
Those are just a few of the options you might want to pursue when the decision to re-home your parents’ pet has been made. Remember, when possible, include your parents as much as you can in the process. It will help make the transition easier on them because they will feel more in control.
As part of this “pet” series, the next article (scheduled for June) will address modifying a home for a senior pet. Senior pets can be a challenge. However, with just a few modifications, your life as the caregiver, as well as theirs, can go much smoother. I know this for sure. My sweet John Tyler (cat—16 years old) has diabetes. In the last few months, I have made several changes that have been beneficial for both of us. Thinking “outside the box” helped. Literally. I will explain what I mean in the next article.
