Cyber-theft is an issue in this online world. You need to protect yourself, especially when checking bank, brokerage, and other financial accounts online. We all know that the more complicated a password is, the better. They should include a mixture of numbers, punctuation marks and symbols, and upper- and lower-case letters.
Or should they? Recent research into password security has shown that much of conventional password wisdom is not only wrong, but possibly dangerous. Facebook, Twitter, Yahoo, and LinkedIn have all fallen prey to online attackers who have stolen entire databases full of passwords. The passwords are scrambled for security, but this offers little comfort when computer programs can make millions of guesses in just a few hours. Because most passwords are based on words in a dictionary combined with a number or symbol, it can take these sophisticated programs even less time to hack them.
So, what does that mean to you? It means every password you’ve created is a valuable and vulnerable commodity worth protecting. To do so, you should go a step beyond choosing passwords that are hard for a human to guess. Your passwords also need to be difficult for a computer to figure out. Here are some tips.
Be aware that longer passwords are more difficult to crack. Around 20 characters is recommended. While that sounds like a lot, be aware you are fighting against algorithms that can break an 8-character password with ease. Consider stringing together the first couple letters of a favorite movie quote, song lyric, or poem. Random words and numbers strung together are even better. For extra-sensitive accounts, it may make sense to change your passwords on a regular basis. If you like the idea of optimal password protection but worry you won’t be able to handle multiple changing passwords, password managers can help you organize, store, and use multiple passwords safely.
Many people use the same password for multiple accounts because it’s easier to remember. But this could lead to serious consequences. You may not be too concerned about the personal information stored in your LinkedIn or Twitter accounts, but what would happen if hackers used your compromised password to access your email, brokerage, or bank accounts? If you have trouble remembering multiple passwords, you may want to keep a list on your computer, but don’t store it on your desktop or in your inbox. Give the file a misleading name and bury it in a folder where only you can find it.
Remember, there’s no such thing as an impregnable password. Still, putting personal information behind a basic password is like leaving your Porsche in a parking lot with your keys on the dash. Please take preventative measures like the ones discussed in this column to strengthen your password as you may add additional safeguards to your personal data and privacy.
