Paw Patrol: The Movie (PG, 85 minutes) is a lovable, young children’s animated movie based on a popular TV series about a band of heroic puppies who help people in distress.
With their fancy, advanced vehicles and their great gadgets, the story has elements similar to the Batman sagas that entertain adults. In this Paw Patrol edition, Adventure City has a new mayor who is a buffoon that hates dogs and prefers cats.
Mayor Humdinger does his best to rid the streets of canines, meanwhile denying the city the essential help that the Pawl Patrol provides. The mayor’s programs go drastically wrong; including a fireworks display, a loop de loop added to the city subway train track, and a new experimental weather control device that sucks up rain clouds. As the puppies respond to each crisis, they use the help of a street dog named Liberty who eventually earns membership with the crew.
Even parents who accompany their young children to the theater will enjoy these simple heroic tales about lovable animals. This delightful picture earns a three potato rating as wholesome family fare.
