To all members of Cherokee County Electric Cooperative, pay attention! This years annual meeting is October 19th at 6:30 pm in the Nichols Intermediate School Cafeteria. You have no idea how important it is for you to attend! Currently, the board of directors is asking via cell phone text for you to give them permission to form a proxy to vote on your behalf. Based on historical turnouts, they only require 4% of the 20,000 +/- members to obtain proxy to vote on our behalf. So, 800-850 members are speaking for you! Our lack of participation in the past is what got us into this mess. Please go to cceca.net and follow the links in order to read the proposed amendments. Only read the amendments. DO NOT give them proxy to vote for us! Notice in each article how they do not tell you anything! We have no idea what they will do. This is by design. They say just enough to keep you in the dark. Don't be fooled by the offer of cable internet to rural areas. This is the carrot they are dangling in front of you. Now, I'm not apposed to rural cable internet but if you live as rural as I do, It will never be available to you and I without spending a fortune to get it here. Do you want to pay for the mile of fiber optic it will take just to service my house? All that material to service one home? I doubt it. I'm not apposed to cable internet to rural areas but I would like it to be done under to watchful eye of the members. We've created a FB group page for members of cceca. Please go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/264325911901480/ and read more. Join the group for updates and information. A handful of us can't do this. We need all of you in order to remind them, we own the coop and without our money, they have nothing! We demand they run it ethically and fairly and most of all with the struggling East Texas family in mind! I've been dealing with them a couple years. I know a lot of information that would make you livid! Now, I realize you don't know me from Adam. But keep this in mind, "IF" the upper management truly had your best interests in mind, would they all choose to drive $80,000.00 trucks! Don't believe me, drive by and look! In your face, blatant disregard for your money! This is just the tip of the iceberg. We need you! Start making plans to attend the meeting.
Jamie Oliver, Rusk
Member of CCECA for 35 years
