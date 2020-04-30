We live in strange, strange times. Some of the strangeness is related to COVID-19, some is not.
There are many other forces at work in our post-modern, post-truth world. It is very difficult, nigh impossible to determine the veracity of facts presented to us.
These facts are almost always presented to us as centerpieces for some argument. Few facts come our way in a simple presentation of information for information’s sake.
Editorials, not reporting, rule the day. Let the reader/hearer beware. COVID-19 renders this urgent to even the most untrained mind.
The Bible is not nearly as difficult to interpret. The Bible is straightforward in its presentation of information. You or I may not like what it says, but it is not difficult to understand its point.
“Peace, peace” is an interesting and extremely relevant phrase that shows up four times in the Bible.
The first place is 1 Chronicles 12:16-18, Then some of the sons of Benjamin and Judah came to the stronghold to David.
David went out to meet them, and said to them, “If you come peacefully to me to help me, my heart shall be united with you; but if to betray me to my adversaries, since there is no wrong in my hands, may the God of our fathers look on it and decide.”
Then the Spirit came upon Amasai, who was the chief of the thirty, and he said, “We are yours, O David, And with you, O son of Jesse! Peace, peace to you, And peace to him who helps you; Indeed, your God helps you!” Then David received them and made them captains of the band. (NASU)
Clearly peace is emphasized here. The declaration of peace, the one who made the declaration of peace, and those associated with him are received and trusted because the Holy Spirit is the source.
In Jeremiah 6, God declares the destruction He is orchestrating of Jerusalem.
In the midst of that declaration God said in verses 13-14, “For from the least of them even to the greatest of them, Everyone is greedy for gain, And from the prophet even to the priest Everyone deals falsely. “They have healed the brokenness of My people superficially, Saying, 'Peace, peace,' But there is no peace. (NASU)
Once again peace is a point of emphasis, but the false nature of those who declared “peace peace” is clear. The falseness of the claim is also clear. In case we overlook Jeremiah 6, this is repeated in Jeremiah 8. Declaring peace, peace when God intends otherwise is a grave sin.
In Isaiah 57, God predicts (promises) that He will at some point restore His nation from the severe chastisement He was about to bring on them. Isaiah 57:19-21 states, “Peace, peace to him who is far and to him who is near,” Says the Lord, “and I will heal him.”" But the wicked are like the tossing sea, For it cannot be quiet, And its waters toss up refuse and mud. “There is no peace,” says my God, “for the wicked.” (NASU)
The declaration of “peace, peace” is judged to be either good or evil based on if it comes from God or not.
We live in a time of great falsehood. Large and small buildings (or at least live-streams) are full of people worshiping the idols of comfort, happiness, security, contentment, peace, etc. False teachers are gathering large crowds of adoring fans who shower them with praise because of their false message of “love and positivity”.
Let me assure you that proclaiming false, sweet sentiments to people heading to eternal damnation is not love.
God said, “there is no peace for the wicked” and He defines wickedness as failure to repent and trust Christ as the Resurrected Lord.
