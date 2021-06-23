Spud Nut
Peter Rabbit-2 The Runaway (PG, 103 minutes) follows up on the popular 2018 movie about the mischievous rabbit everyone has learned to love.
He becomes a member of the family after animal lover Rose Byrne marries Domhnal Gleeson. She has published a successful children’s book about Peter Rabbit that attracts a big publishing company who wants her to write a sequel. She is offered a big contract, but the company wants to hype up the story by portraying Peter Rabbit more like “the bad seed” than a harmless pet.
In the meantime, the rabbit gets blamed for some accidents that cause him to feel unloved and doubt himself. He runs away to a city where he joins some street thieves who steal food and other things. He gets led astray and gets into real trouble.
Rose Byrne has to choose how she really wants to write her books, just like Peter Rabbit has to choose where he should call home. This sequel is every bit as good as the original and is great family entertainment worth three garden fresh potatoes.
Tater Tot
