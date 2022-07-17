Are you planning to have overnight guests in your home? If yes, please read through the following checklist. This list, when followed, will help make an overnight visit pleasant and memorable not only for your guests but for you, as well.
The following list is in no certain order and by no means complete. Simply think of it as a suggested list of “Things to Do” before your guests arrive.
• Plan your meals ahead of time.
• Shop for groceries in advance.
• If your guests are on a special diet, try to accommodate their diet as much as possible.
• Plan ahead of time for any side activities/short trips that you may want to take them on while visiting.
• If necessary, figure out parking ahead of time.
• Remember to leave the front porch light on if they are to arrive after dark.
• Clean off the front porch. That is the first impression they will have of their stay with you.
• Water and trim potted plants that are on your porch or inside your house.
• De-clutter and clean the entry area inside of your home.
• De-clutter your entire home—especially the rooms in which they will spend time.
• Vacuum and clean carpets.
• Do all laundry prior to their arrival.
• Get all your bills paid before company arrives.
• Wash the guest bedroom bedding.
• Deep clean the guest bedroom--including the fan and ceiling light.
• Deep clean the guest bathroom.
• Wash the guest bathroom towels, etc. You might even want to have special “guests” towels set aside just for their use. White is always a good choice.
• For the ladies, consider having black washcloths ready to use for makeup removal. You can find these special embroidered washcloths online.
• Set out a few niceties like body wash and lotion, wet wipes, bath oils, hair clips, etc.
• Be sure there is extra toilet paper, a new bar of soap, and a box of tissues out and ready for use.
• Do not forget to have room spray available.
• Put out a basket with an extra toothbrush and other toiletries that they may have forgotten to pack.
• Clear plenty of counter space in the bathroom for their things. Take your personal items out if possible.
• Have a hair dryer available for them.
• Clear a space on the dresser in the bedroom for their things.
• Be sure to check bulbs in lamps and ceiling lights.
• Have a nightlight ready in the guest bedroom and/or the bathroom.
• Put out a luggage stand and/or clean a place for their luggage.
• Be sure they have hooks or closet space in which to hang up their clothes.
• Have an extension cord ready for their use.
• Floor length mirrors are always welcomed.
• Water and snacks are nice treats to find in the guest room.
• For a special touch, use water carafes on the nightstand.
• Smell is very important—again, clean the kitchen, vacuum the carpet, mop
• hard floor surfaces, take out the trash, spray the inside of the garbage can,
• wash all bedding (including yours), give the animals a bath, light a candle.
• Make the bed very inviting by arranging comfy pillows and having adequate covers available. (For inspiration, you may want to watch some “How to Make a Cozy Bed” YouTubes.)
• Have a note/card ready in which you tell them how happy you are to have them spend time with you.
• You might want to have a small gift or flowers waiting for them in the guest bedroom. (Of course, if they have allergies—forget the flowers.)
• Always consider any allergies your guests may have when preparing your home.
This brings us to the end of my list. Hopefully, it will help you as you prepare for your next guests. Enjoy the preparation process. You may never know how much it means to them that you went that extra mile or two to make them feel at home with you, but the chances are very good that they will notice and be very appreciative of your efforts. Seriously, wouldn’t you feel special if someone did all this for you?
I trust that your summer is going well and that you are enjoying your family and friends—whether for the day or overnight.
If you have any ideas for upcoming articles, please take a minute and let me know. You can reach me at: purrsonal.redesigns@live.com (e-mail); 903-339-6101 (home/business); 903-284-0283 (cell).
Lynda (Pike) Litterst is a professional organizer in Jacksonville. PURRsonal ReDesigns was started out of her love for decorating and organizing. Visit www.PURRsonalReDesigns for a complete overview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.