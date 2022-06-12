The Jacksonville Progress ran a great article regarding property taxes. As most of us know property values for the year 2021 shot up an average of 20 percent and that has many people worried about their taxes, which we won’t know about until the bills come out in October. It is a little bit early to worry about the consequences of the increase in property values. What we pay in taxes is made up of two factors: the property value and the tax rates, and the amount of taxes to be collected actually depends on what the taxing entities need to receive in order to support their budgets. Essentially there are three taxing entities: the schools, the cities and the counties. People who live outside the city limits only pay school and county taxes. When values shoot up the taxing entities may not take advantage of the increase in values in order to collect more taxes. There is actually a limit to how much taxes may be raised. To exceed that limit would require the voters’ approval. The taxing entities have to determine what their operating budget needs to be. Once that is done, the entities have to take the property values and then determine what the tax rate has to be in order to meet their budgetary requirements. If values go up 20 percent, the entities may not take that increase as a way to generate more revenue. For example, the current combined rate for Jacksonville I.S.D., City of Jacksonville and Cherokee County is $2.58835 per $100.00 of value. A $100,000.00 property would pay $2,588.35 in taxes. If the value of the property were to shoot up to $120,000.00, the tax rate would have to be reduced to $2.15695 per $100.00 of value in order to generate the same amount of tax revenue. Now, if a taxing entity’s budget goes up or down, then the tax rate has to be changed based on the increase or decrease.
Several years ago, the mayor of Tyler bragged about reducing the city tax rate by 80 percent. But, what he did not brag about was the fact the property values had shot up and the population had grown. The increase in property values basically offset the reduced tax rate.
The bottom line is this: Whatever we expect our governments to do, we have to provide them the funds to do it. Nothing is free. If Cherokee County had a larger population, the tax rate could go down because there would be more of us to share the cost. Texas is also one of the few states that does not have an income tax, and that is another reason why we may have to pay higher property taxes and sales taxes.
Mike McEwen
Jacksonville, Texas
