Dear Editor and Jacksonville Community:
On March 9th, Ben Peacock completed all requirements to receive a doctorate of education from the University of Texas at Austin; the degree will be conferred this coming May. The doctoral program from which Ben will graduate is the Cooperative Superintendency Program which has been recognized nationally as one of the best programs in the country for preparing leaders as they pursue the doctoral degree.
Ben's success was both professionally and personally rewarding for me as I was one of his professors and dissertation committee members. In addition, I have a personal connection to Jacksonville having played basketball at Lon Morris College from 1967 to 1969 for Coach Rodney Pirtle and Coach Lewis Orr. I can honestly say it was two of the most enjoyable years of my life. Ben's family history in Jacksonville and my time at Lon Morris were the makings of a great relationship.
Jacksonville as a school district and community have every license to be proud of Ben. He exceled in his academic work and was deeply respected by his fellow students and faculty alike. Something that was always evident in Ben was his love of his family, JISD, and the city of Jacksonville.
Ben represented you well and I hope you will take an opportunity to congratulate him as Dr. Ben Peacock on this very worthwhile achievement.
Pat Pringle, Ph.D.
Rockport, Texas
