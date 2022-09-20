Farmers in Anderson, Freestone, Leon and Limestone counties who made some hay will have a chance to exhibit their wares Oct. 25 in Teague. What’s called the Quad County Hay Show and Educational Program will take place from 8:30 a.m. till noon at the Teague Community Center.
Dr. Vanessa Corriher- Olson with Texas A& M will focus her remarks on fertilizer costs and how to develop a winter pasture program that fits our cow folks. Vanessa will also discuss eliminating unwanted grass and weeds from hay meadows.
Darren Rozell owns Rozell Sprayers in Tyler and he will discuss sprayer calibration and eliminating herbicide drift. Lunch will be served at noon. Then hay test results and awards from the four county hay contest will be presented. Registration fee is $20 and includes breakfast and lunch. Call the Extension Office to enter the hay show by Sept. 30 and to confirm your reservation for the Teague gathering.
If you are growing timber on your place here’s an opportunity to get some help in prescribed burning to increase timber growth and cut down on the potential of fire damage. The Texas A& M Forest Service is accepting applications for cost share assistance with controlled burning.
Application deadline is Sept. 30. Complete information is available on the Texas Forest Service website, or by calling your nearby TFS office.
That’s –30--.
Horace McQueen is a former national editor for Farm & Ranch magazine and owner of Farm and Ranch TV News. The award-winning broadcaster is a rancher and farmer who is involved in real estate as well as gas and oil production.
