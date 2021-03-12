Spud Nut
Raya And The Last Dragon (PG, 108 minutes) is a sweet animated story from the Disney Studios that is a fantasy tale about an Asian girl who searches for a magic dragon who can save the kingdom of Kumandra from rampaging evil spirits that turn people into stone. Her homeland used to be united, but has fractured into five feuding districts.
Five hundred years ago there were many friendly dragons who lived with Raya’s people, but the evil spirits killed them all except for one.
There used to be a magic orbit that warded off the evil spirits, but has become shattered. The orbit’s pieces are scattered among the five districts.
Raya’s mission is to find the last dragon and collect all the orbit pieces to combat the evil spirits. She also hopes to reunite the districts like her father had wanted to do. Her adventure is exciting and wondrous.
The last dragon will be everyone’s favorite animal after viewing this movie. The lesson about trust being the basis for uniting peoples together is a good one for all ages.
As family entertainment, this feature earns a three potato rating.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.