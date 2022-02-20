As we move into the second month of our “RE” theme for 2022, consider incorporating one or more of these “RE” ideas into your monthly goals: Relax, Recharge, Reconnect, Replace. You will be given some suggestions for each of these ideas to get you started. However, before we look at them, allow me to share a little February trivia with you.
There are months which share the same starting day—February, March, and November. Yes, these three months start on the same day of the week. The day changes only if there is a leap year. Furthermore, the starting day and ending day of February are the same day of the week during a leap year.
February 4 is National Thank a Mailman Day. February 9 is National Pizza Day. February 11 is National Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day. On this day (February 11) you are encouraged to be positive and not to focus on the small things that may go wrong. February 20 is National Love Your Pet Day. How “purrfect” is that for a special day in February?!?
Now, let’s examine the four “RE” ideas for February and suggestions for each.
RELAX:
Treat yourself to some “spa” time. Pull out those beauty treatments that you have stored away and use them. Turn on some relaxing music and enjoy pampering yourself for a change.
Start a new hobby or project that you have been considering for a while. Examples: learning to play an instrument or learning how to knit or crochet. The main thing to keep in mind is to relax and have fun with whatever you choose to do.
February is a great month for a romance novel. The Notebook is one such example. Even better . . . after reading this book, you could watch the movie.
Relax with a nice cup of your favorite coffee, tea, or hot chocolate while in bed watching a movie, reading a book, or looking through some of your magazines.
RECHARGE:
Recharge your positivity by making a list of things for which you are grateful. The mind can become a bit negative as you live your busy life day in and day out. However, as you turn your focus to your many blessings on a daily basis, your mind and soul will be renewed and recharged.
Love yourself in February by trying a fitness class. It is never too late to work on your physical fitness. During my years as an aerobics instructor, I had ladies of all ages join my class. It was not how fit they were when they got to me; it was how much they wanted to become fit. What many of them discovered was that the mere showing up for class was as beneficial to their minds as it was to their bodies. So, get started. You will feel better, body and mind.
Treat yourself to something special this month. Buy yourself that outfit you have been wanting, get that manicure/pedicure you have been putting off, sleep in a few extra minutes one day, or get a massage. Treating yourself now and then is a good thing.
RECONNECT:
Reconnect with family and friends. Since February 9 is National Pizza Day, why not invite folks over and make a from-scratch pizza?! Get everyone involved in the pizza-making process. Have fun making pizza, enjoying the fellowship, and making new memories.
Snuggle up with your special someone and watch a romantic movie together. Classic or new, romantic movies are always appropriate for February.
Reconnect with old friends. Take time to re-ignite friendships. Meet for lunch one day at one of your favorite places in town or meet for coffee at one of the new coffee establishments here in our area. February is a great month to sit and sip while enjoying each other’s company.
If you work, you are no doubt away from your home hours per day. If you have pets, your “baby”/”babies” miss you during those times. So, make an effort in February to spend as much time as possible with your pet/s. Spoil them with a new toy, treat, or ride in the car. Remember, February 20 is National Love Your Pet Day.
If time allows, you could plan a short trip. Cabins, Airbnb rentals, and Bed & Breakfast rentals are all over East Texas. The main idea here is to take a day or two to enjoy what the area has to offer during this time of year—whether you go alone, with family, or with friends.
REPLACE:
Take a few minutes to replace air filters. It is important to do this every one to three months to keep the air in your home clean and flowing freely. It also removes mold, pollen, and other microscopic particles from the air.
Replace burned-out light bulbs around the house. Get help when changing those bulbs that are out of reach without a ladder.
If you have new sheets or towels that you have not used yet, now is a good time to get them out and replace the old ones with the new ones. Consider donating the old sheets and/or towels to an animal shelter, instead of just trashing them.
Replace your old toothbrush with a new one.
Check your makeup. Replace old makeup with fresh makeup.
Replace grudges with forgiveness. Replace hate with love. After all, this is the month of LOVE.
One last idea: Google “Romantic Valentine Songs” YouTubes. Once you find the one you like the most, sit back and enjoy the music, make new memories, or fondly reminisce about old times.
Well, dear readers, I hope you found some ideas that you can use to relax, recharge, reconnect, and/or replace during the month of February. You are a creative bunch out there. No doubt, you will think of many, many other ways to “RE” during February. So, get REing, people!!!
Lynda (Pike) Litterst is a professional organizer in Jacksonville. PURRsonal ReDesigns was started out of her love for decorating and organizing. Visit www.PURRsonalReDesigns for a complete overview.
