I was born in the community of “Low Baptist” to Wesley “Son” Robinson and Pearline Clemons Robinson. I attended elementary school in the Pine Grove community before transferring to the Fred Douglas School in Jacksonville. At an early age I grew up doing farming chores with my family. In the fall we would go out west to pick cotton to help with living expenses. I would have to milk cows before going to school, and walk to catch the school bus. My father grew vegetables for the family. We had chickens and I drew water from a well. On Saturday the family would come into the city where I attended the movies a lot before returning home. My father and mother didn’t finish school. My father had to work to support the family,
I attended and received a certificate in Business Administration from the Tyler Commercial College. I attended Jacksonville Baptist College after graduating from Fred Douglas High School. Then I began to plant my roots in life. In 1966 I married the love of my life, Doris Calvin from Jacksonville, and have celebrated 56 years together. We have three children and six grandchildren. I’m a faithful member of the Sweet Union Baptist Church, where I have served as chairman of the trustees, treasurer of the brotherhood, member of the budget committee, and member of the joint board.
I worked as a sales assistant for Sears for 17 years before taking my current position at the Sweet Union apartments for the last 31 years. At my job, people say to me what is on their minds, to keep in touch with what our community needs. I have also worked for 30 years in the JISD Transportation Department. I see a lot of people in my work and they are never shy about telling me what city issues concern them.
I have served on the Jacksonville City Council since 2003, and served as mayor pro-tem for three years. I had served on the city adjustment and rehabilitation boards before being elected to the city council. I have served on the Board of Directors of the Travis Towers. I had to act as the mayor from October 2014 to June 2014 after the death of Mayor Kenneth Melvin. These jobs have been exciting and rewarding challenges. After all, we are put on this earth to serve. I was instrumental in securing the play ground at the Lincoln Park, as well as the provisions for building a bridge across the walkway and installing lights in the park. Even though my responsibility as a councilman is policy making, I help with water bill problems, personnel problems, and help people of color get employment. I’m a man of few words, but I don’t mind speaking up for others.
Jacksonville has certainly changed a lot since I grew up. The city is growing and it’s getting better. I have seen some major projects and business come to fruition. I am happy to be part of this growth. Since being on the city council, we have been able to freeze the tax rates. We have just completed the new police and fire station in the City Safety Center. We have a new water meter system where leaks are detected and your meter can be turned off and read from the Public Works office. Our Police Department has more diversity in the work force. We have people of color in leadership and management positions within the city. New business is coming to town. We have three new schools and our academic record is great. This is a long way from where I started.
