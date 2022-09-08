I said farewell to another old friend today…
The service was at 10:30 this morning. I had debated even going…. back and forth, back and forth for several days…tormented by the indecision.
In the end, the impulse to go, was somehow stronger than the one to stay.
As I sat there in the old pew, looking around at this familiar place, once again admiring the workmanship here that has always intrigued me as far back as I can remember… The gentle curve of the plaster, arched across the vaulted ceiling, how it was painstakingly sculpted to meet the majestic columns that brace the massive roof, the wide plank windowsills, that until recently held the fabulous nearly two-storied, stained glass windows, now installed in the “new” building, all the things I know so well, and have studied so intensely on more occasions than I can count….
And even so, again I find myself appreciating what I see before me this morning. The old girl still resonates with a timeless beauty;
the only visual aberrations are ones that have appeared in the most recent years: strange wires and cords to meet technology needs, neglect from her current occupants, once the decision to leave was finally made.
But still she maintains a sort of regal majesty, too well orchestrated a hundred years before to be obscured even now…. the bones are still there, and they are good bones…
The First United Methodist Church began here in Jacksonville in the 1850’s, moving to this building in 1908. Today, the Assistant Minister asks for a show of hands, first – for those of a second generation, then a third, a fourth, and last a fifth. I didn’t raise my hand… somehow, I just could not….
Some member of my family has attended this church since the mid-1860’s, and now with my granddaughter, at least six generations of Trotters and Walkers have sat on these very pews, in this very room.
I think of those that were here before me, of their faith, of their vision and determination to erect a building like this back then…. The architect in me knows it would be impossible today…. The craftsmen no longer exist, or the astronomical cost, prohibitive, even if some could be found.
I think of the multitude of occasions when my family has gathered here… I imagine the christenings my great grandparents, and aunts and uncles had… the funerals, the meetings, the weddings, the revivals, the speakers, the communions, the parties, the Easter and Christmas services…. An almost endless series of events, more than my mind can absorb….
I remember those of my own: sitting on a different pew, my legs stretched out across the seat, not quite reaching the edge of it…. The tiny white shoes I wore under some frilly dress they insisted I wear…. transforming me for a few moments, from the wild Indian/cowgirl, girl-child I normally was, into some doll-like creature they thought I should be….., my grandmother sticking out her lower teeth in fun, so that only I can see…. making me laugh, keeping me occupied there in that pew, when all I can think about, is the fried chicken, mashed potatoes, the homemade yeast rolls and thick cream gravy, and big glasses of iced tea, waiting at home, and how fast I would get out of these stiff leather shoes!
I look up to the huge balcony, above us, wishing I was big enough to be up there with the older kids, intuitively knowing the fun and mischief going on up there…. I think about later, when I moved to Jacksonville as an adult, and stood at this Altar rail, holding the tiny hands of my children as they were baptized and we were received into this church…. I remember Raymond Teague, coming up there to stand with us, welcoming us that day…
I remember how I watched these children learn to be Acolytes and how proud I was… I remember the field trips, the parties, Sunday school, the year I taught my youngest’ fifth grade class, and how I agonized over the lessons… I think about MYF, sex-education classes, Lakeview Camp, the scavenger hunts, the egg hunts, the canned food hunts, the pot-luck suppers, the Easter and Christmas Communions, and their High School graduation services…
I think of that magical evening, just three years ago, when I walked with my oldest child, arm and arm, down this center aisle, at her wedding, to a waiting young man, she’d known through this church since fourth grade….
So many memories, here in this fine, grand, old room…. And I reflected on these things, here, this morning, counting in my mind’s eye, all the moments collectively shared here, and the people I have known in these hallowed halls…
People who mentored me, a young, single mother, in this sometimes, backward country town…. Realizing that most of them are gone now, too: Hazel Decker, Mary Elba Brown, Barbara Green, Charles Ross, Ruth Alexander, Mary Arnett, Raymond Teague, and Darrell Porter to name just a few…people who were larger than life, each unique, committed by faith…. I’m grateful for their patience with me and more than that, I appreciate the opportunity I had to spend time with this treasured group. I feel strongly their presence here today, giving me the strength I’ll need to complete this mission.
I think for a moment about the music I’ve enjoyed here…. How I learned to play “Amazing Grace” on the piano there in the old Alpha-Omega Sunday school room, long before my feet could touch the pedals….
I think of the words heard spoken here: the announcements, the speeches, the prayers and requests…
I grew up hearing the names of Methodist preachers mentioned on a daily basis, starting with stories about my own great grandfather, George Washington Trotter, a lay Methodist preacher on the East Texas Circuit. Over the years I met or heard speak most of the living ones all over the South, and many of them at this very pulpit. Some of the John Towers even roomed for a while in my grandmother’s home. She used to tell us stories about the games she played as a child, coming to Texas in a covered wagon, the tenth of nineteen children. One of her favorite games, she told us, was “playing preacher”. When asked how this was done, she would reply that “she would climb up on some old nearby stump and go to preachin’”, expecting us to know just what the heck she was talking about!
This thought reminds me now of the sermons I have heard here…, some more effective than others….
I think of Matt Idom and one of his best…. The one with the rooster crowing, in the distance at the very end… a powerful moment for those of us here that morning, and for me especially, as one artist immediately recognizing another…one with an incredible gift, right up there before me….
I listen now, this morning to Faulk Landrum, find just the perfect words to transition this group to a major new beginning, in another place, far removed from here, knowing this mission can’t be easy for him either….
I slowly look around this old room, taking it all in at once, knowing it’s for the last time in its current context, and hear these final words spoken, something called “The Declaration of Departure”: “This building, having been consecrated and named the First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville, together with the land on which it stands and all objects remaining in it, we now depart and release it for any honorable use. We declare that it is no longer the place of meeting of a United Methodist Congregation”.…… Powerful and poignant words… I feel an enormous catch, down deep in my soul, feel the sharp sting, behind eyes starting to fill, mentally resisting, kicking and screaming NO!!.... and then it is over….as if the plug has been pulled on a dying loved one, the last gasping breath expelled….the one that was… is no more….
We all rise and walk away….through doors we’ve all entered a thousand times, not looking back…. And not unlike some hospital corridor, each with his own thoughts, and me, with mine…….
As I write these meager words, feeling a lot like I did on the day of my father’s passing, so grateful…..I had this time in this special place…. realizing how rare the total experience has been…. that I was so fortunate to have this history… this connection….within these ancient walls. Knowing also that had I not been so distracted, admiring this building and her mighty timbers, that perhaps, I’d have been a better shepherd, and the thought humbles me…..
But today I know I made the right decision….that my obligation runs too deep to have missed it….my mission has been accomplished, and for all those who came before me, I say with a full heart….. Fare the well, old friend….God’s speed….
You were one hell of a church! AMEN!!!
