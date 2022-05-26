I’m not a native of Jacksonville, Texas, but as they say, “I got here as fast as I could.” However, I’m a native of Texas, born in Grapeland and raised in Pasadena. During my years in the Houston area, my family spent a lot of time visiting East Texas because my parents were from Grapeland and Elkhart. While growing up in Pasadena, I always dreamed of living in East Texas.
That dream didn’t come true until the summer of 1973 when my wife and I moved to Jacksonville. My brother, Tommie, is a minister. He and his wife had moved here in 1969 so he could attend the local Baptist Seminary. Tommie and I had grown-up playing guitars and singing together. We had begun performing Christian music at the youth revivals and camps where he was asked to speak during the period from 1970 – 1973. The schedule increased from a part-time to a full-time one, so my wife and I decided to relocate here.
Before moving here, I had written only one song – that being a lyric rewrite of a then popular song. I hadn’t yet tackled the combination of writing original lyrics and music; that’s a much more complicated task. From 1973 to 1978, Spirit and Understanding was a full-time ministry. After about a year, the ministry remained S & U, Inc. and the band was named Damascus Road. The band was more of a contemporary Christian rock band. During those years, the five members of the band all began contributing original songs to the band’s repertoire.
After the band dissolved, I became more aware of the musical heritage that was a part of the Jacksonville area. I worked in construction and manufacturing positions for the next twenty years and performed as a part-time musician. Not being a prolific writer, I only wrote songs when the inspiration came along. I still prefer quality over quantity; I would rather write a “good” song than just “another” song. Hopefully I have been successful at that. You be the judge! Visit my website at www.johnniehelm.com. You can listen to the songs from my most recent CD “Foolish Man.” The basic tracks were recorded at Duo Studios, a demo recording studio that my brother and I built here in 1983.
You can also find me on www.reverbnation.com/johnniehelm. For me, Jacksonville has been and still is “a good place to write a song!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.