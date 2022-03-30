My medical journey in Jacksonville began in late 1973 upon moving here with my husband Jimmie who had been hired by Lon Morris College. Once our two children, Beth and Matt, were enrolled in school, I accepted a position as the 3-11 nursing supervisor at the Nan Travis Hospital. Several years later, I moved to the Nan Travis Clinic on the loop as the supervisor of the LVN staff. Within a few years Dr. William Milawski was hired and sent to set up a clinic in Alto. I was offered the position as his office nurse, which I accepted. We worked together for the next ten years. One interesting event I remember was when Dr. Milawski and I were making a house call on our lunch hour. This was before cars had GPS devices, and the instructions we were given was to look for a cup towel the home owner would hang on their front porch.
In 1990 I accepted a position as a JISD school nurse and remained there for thirteen years. A highlight of my early time at the high school was establishing a clinic in the high school. Prior to one being built, students had to lie on palates on the floor in the principal’s office. Upon retiring, I spent about six years working at Project HOPE promoting healthy life style information, community health screening, and participated in other community activities.
Reflecting on those early years has clearly shown the progress made in our medical arena. Sadly the Travis Clinic did not survive, however; our community has two major hospitals and a new HOPE clinic along numerous other clinics and our health department. I am especially thrilled with the HOPE clinic with which I worked in partnership in its beginning. HOPE Clinic is dedication to caring for the uninsured in our County and is in partnership with college nursing students who, as part of their training, are becoming a new generation of educated health providers for our rural communities. I am confident medical progress will continue in Jacksonville, and honored to have worked with so many talented, dedicated people. I am still enjoying the blessings of their friendship and love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.