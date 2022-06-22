When I moved to Jacksonville in the summer of 1968, many things were different and a few have not changed. Some of this change was good but a lot of yesterday was, and is, missed today.
Railroads were very important and very visible. The Highway 69 overpass had not been built yet so several times a day all traffic on U.S. 69 stopped, both directions, waiting for the train to clear the highway. Also, the Cotton Belt Railroad bisected the City Park block diagonally between the Fire Station and the former Public Library, which is now home to the Vanishing Texana Museum. The effect of that route was to stop all traffic on Larissa, the former U.S. Hwy 79, Bolton and Rusk Street while we waited for the Cotton Belt train to clear that block.
Other things I remember about the railroad tracks in that part of town were the Third Saturday Trade Days which occurred along the tracks before they crossed Bolton Street. You could buy most anything and I definitely found some treasures. Also, there was always a card table with four rickety chairs ready for the daily game of dominoes, 42 most likely.
When Amtrak took over passenger rail service, we lost the passenger train stop made in Jacksonville. Before that, my children and I could board the northbound train, ride all night for a visit with my parents in Michigan. It was a wonderful way to travel with children as they had plenty of room to move around and the clickety-clack of the wheels on the track would lull anyone to sleep. The return trip arrived back in Jacksonville about 7:30 a.m, so breakfast in the dining car was something to look forward to.
Several more things changed or disappeared. The Liberty Hotel was the meeting place for service clubs and Sunday dinner. It was quite elegant, but unfortunately burned to the ground shortly after I moved here. Sadler’s Restaurant, owned by Monk and Elizabeth Sadler, was a fixture for many years and today, their grandson, Rob Gowin, has carried on their great tradition. I remember eating the Blue Plate Special for a dollar back then. Their pies were spectacular then and still are today, thanks to their daughter, Jan Gowin.
Love’s Lookout was at it’s present location but was the forerunner of our beautiful facility now. The old native rock visitor’s center stood where the beautiful new one attracts visitors. The swimming pool was still in use 50 years ago for at least another 10 years but fell into disrepair and the tornado finished it off. A big loss was the beautiful amphitheater which was just south of the visitor center. It had a stage where plays, concerts and Easter Sunrise services were held. I attended a 3rd of July Freedomfest Concert in 1974. Sadly, the next year, there was a great disturbance at that site and the beautiful native rock gradually loosened and washed down the hillside. There is now a chain link fence preventing people from experiencing harm by exploring the ruins. You can still see a couple rows of seats just past the standing posts. The view still remains and is enjoyed by locals and travelers alike.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.