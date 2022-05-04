From where I sit today, our sweet Jacksonville has been an adventure and a joy.
Back in 1972, when we celebrated the 100th birthday of our town, it was an amazing spectacle to an 11 year old. Our teachers, grandparents, even us kids dressed in period garb. There were contests, flags and a book published. We had a parade up Jackson Street and a “Spectacular Production” in the Tomato Bowl. One of the coolest things was the Time Capsule, buried at the corner of City Park. This year, on May 11th, we’re going to dig it up!
Growing up, my bicycle carried me anywhere I wanted to go. There were lots of shops downtown and fun stuff to explore and discover. We got to learn of fires when the now silent tower that sits behind the feedstore downtown blared the signal. Jacksonville was also serenaded by church bells ringing and everybody could tell which way the ambulance was heading. Today, you can still hear the Basket Factory whistle, that hasn’t changed.
As a grandmother, Jacksonville continues to amaze me. There are new faces and new places and our blessed lifestyle in God’s country appeals to more and more new neighbors. New arrivals we meet tell us that they love how friendly our town is. That’s something that probably hasn’t changed...our town has been a great place to live since 1872, I know that hasn’t changed since 1972 and I wouldn’t expect it to change before 2072.
Now, in 2022, the date has arrived for us to throw a Sesquicentennial birthday celebration for our sweet 75766. It is time to come home, come together and come downtown to celebrate on October 22, 2022. Plans are evolving, but we’ll need everyone’s help to spread the word. Tell your family now; plan a trip home for the celebration! Make plans to gather up friends and participate. We’re going to have a great time and maybe, just maybe, we can all get together and amaze some present day 11-year-olds.
