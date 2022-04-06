When spring time rolls around and the flowers start blooming, my thoughts turn to the golf season and especially the Masters tournament. I was first exposed to the game of golf in the spring of 1964 when I began taking golf lessons from Mr. Murray Toland.
Mr. Toland started giving free golf lessons, at the Cherokee Country Club to Jacksonville’s aspiring young golfers in the 1940s, and continued helping young golfers for over 50 years. One of my favorite memories of Mr. Toland’s golf lessons was the season ending putting contest and hamburger supper followed by a one-hour video of the previous year’s Masters Golf tournament.
Jacksonville is very fortunate to have one of the best, small town golf courses in East Texas. The Cherokee Golf Ranch, formerly known as Cherokee Country Club, opened in 1936 as a 9-hole golf course, and was extended to 18 holes in the mid to late 1970s.
Although Cherokee Country Club was founded in 1936 it was not Jacksonville’s first golf course. That distinction belongs to the Jacksonville Golf Course which opened in 1926 near what is now the Hillcrest housing addition on the city’s east side. It was a 9-hole course with oil and sand greens. Prior to the invention of the wooden tee, golfers made tees out of sand. The Jacksonville Golf Course supplied golfers with a box of wet sand from which golfers would fashion a raised mound using either their hands or a cone-shaped mold. After a golfer hit the ball on the green, they had to smooth out the area between the ball and the hole with an instrument called a drag. Unlike today, the cup stayed in the middle of the green and was not moved around the green each day.
Recently the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation acquired the Cherokee Golf Ranch, ensuring Jacksonville’s rich golf history will continue for many years to come.
