My experience was in 1968, when the public schools were to be integrated. I had been told stories about Fred Douglass School in Lincoln Park during my childhood from my family members. All of my family attended and graduated from Fred Douglass. My aunt and uncles told me about how beautiful the band played, how well the football and basketball team excelled, and the lovely majorettes. I was in the third grade and was anticipating attending Fred Douglass High School. The young ladies were required to wear dresses and the men were to wear dress slacks. My mother bought my clothes for the school year and of course, they were all beautiful dresses. Later that summer, I was informed by my mother that I would not be able to attend Fred Douglass because they were integrating the schools. My heart seemed like it skipped a beep or two because my dream just got shattered. I did not know the meaning of integrating, nor did I care, but I did know that I couldn't go to Fred Douglass. After crying awhile, I asked my mother what is the meaning of integrating. She explained that I would be going to the white folk’s school. The blacks and the whites would be having class together.
I finally calmed down and accepted the news. I was entering the fourth grade. My friends from Elberta Elementary School were going to West Side, East Side, and Joe Wright. I lived in the vicinity of Joe Wright; so therefore, I had to attend Joe Wright. I did not know anyone in my class for the first few months, but eventually they placed some of my friends in my class. I did not have a problem with accepting the white little girls as my friends, but the problem came when I had to wear dresses everyday to school. My mother could not afford to buy me some more new clothes, so I had to wear my dresses. The children in school looked at me strangely, until finally one day one of my white friends asked me why was I wearing dresses every day? Was it because of my church status? I told her no. I explained to her that my mother had already bought my clothes because the school I thought I would be attending; the young girls could only wear dresses. She thought I was going to a catholic school. After that, no one looked at me strangely again. I never did experience any kind of racial discrimination during my time in any school. I know I was blessed.
