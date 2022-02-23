My name is Elizabeth Boyd Battle; I was born in the Spring of 1957. I am a 65-year-old African American woman, residing in the Mt. Haven community that is approximately 2.5 miles west of Jacksonville. My parents were Ed and Laura Boyd. I was raised in a household with eleven siblings. I have two grown children and four amazing grandchildren named Jeremy Jr, Zackary, Anthony and Riley.
I grew up in a small community called the Sand Pitt. We were poor but when your neighbors’ living conditions looked the same, it was normal. I attended Mrs. Clemmons Kindergarten, Elberta Elementary, and Fred Douglass: all black schools during the segregation era. By 1970, all schools had integrated, I remember it being a hard transition for all.
Our childhood was hard, but fun which required chores before and after school. Neighborhood fishing trips were the most exciting days. Summers were filled with responsibilities; we went to the tomato and pea fields. We worked for money, but sometimes for halves. Earning halves ensured us that we would have fresh vegetables for winter.
During my teen years, I vividly remember not being allowed in café dining areas; instead, we went to the back-alley door where the cooks entered and sat in a small dim corner area to be served. We attended the Palace Theatre which was segregated also. The black people were upstairs, and the white people were downstairs. Sometimes milk cartons were accepted for admission. I remember stories of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, a social rights activist that rallied for African Americans: civil rights, voting rights, fair wages, fair treatment, and other economic injustices.
In 1976, I entered the vocational nursing school, I was the only person of color accepted and I was addressed as a Negress. That was a stressful year for me, but I found a true friend who did not see my color, by the name of Sue Price. In 1986, Mt. Haven was almost destroyed by a tornado. Many families lost everything they possessed. Years later the community rebuilt, what was once a predominately black community, had transformed into a more diverse community. In 1990, I enrolled in a higher education institution, and I received an Associate Degree in Nursing.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe. The pandemic’s rapid surge caused hospital capacities to hit the maximum, and patients were sent either back home, or hundreds of miles away where bed availability could be found, and there were thousands of recorded daily deaths. Due to the consequences of the virulent, out of control pandemic, face coverings/mask mandates were implemented, store shelves were stripped of essentials: cleaning supplies, meat, toilet paper, etc.
No matter what the future holds, I pray that our future generations are living in a healthy environment, without racism, injustices, and inequalities. Everyone is not a fan of change or uncertainty, but when we as individuals and as a collective group of people embrace change, it enables all to thrive. Remember that there have been many men and women from every background that have sacrificed everything so you can live with the freedom and the privileges that you have today. We are more alike than we are different.
