When my career brought me to East Texas in 1976, we chose to live in Jacksonville because the high school had a strong tennis program under Coach Tony Harrison. Our older daughter, Jeannie, had lettered twice in tennis at her previous high school and wanted to play on a good team. Sure enough, she and Judy Womack won the district doubles championship for JHS in the spring of 1977. After graduation, because of her record at JHS, Jeannie got to play in the starting lineup of the East Texas State University tennis team. The school has subsequently been renamed Texas A&M at Commerce. My wife and I played tennis too. We were involved in forming the Jacksonville Tennis Association (JTA) in May 1977.
Back in the early days of the JTA, we got acquainted with many of the business and professional people of town in matches on the four old tennis courts at JHS. At that time, the courts were cracked and the fences were set too close to the courts. High bounding balls could go over the fence sometimes. Nevertheless, there were crowds of people waiting to take turns playing there. Later, in the 1990s, six new courts were built at the middle school and in 2003 eight championship courts were built at JHS. The four old high schools were replaced by parking lots. The whole time the JTA sponsored many playing events that were eventually recognized in 2004 by the USTA Texas Section as the Best Middle Sized Community Tennis Association in Texas.
Around 2005, my wife Patsy was playing on tennis teams with Fredia Melvin, whose husband was on the city council. Kenneth Melvin would eventually be elected the city mayor. Fredia told Patsy that the City Library Board needed to add a new board member. Fredia asked me if I would accept nomination for appointment to that board. Being a boy who can’t say no, I began serving in the city’s civic life. While serving on the city library board, I became a life member of the Friends of the Library that was, and still is, ably led by Gordon Bennett. I also helped attorney Joe Angle revive the Jacksonville Library Association and became an officer on its board of directors. During one of the 2008 city library board meetings, I heard Nancy Sonntag discuss the program services available through the Jacksonville Literacy Council. The next thing I knew I was the President of the Literacy Council board of directors for eight years from 2009 to 2017.
Meanwhile the City Library Board heard reports from head librarian Barbara Crossman that the library needed more floor space. I suggested that the Vanishing Texanna Museum be moved out of the library and back to the building from whence the library and museum had been located prior to 1983. As often happens to people who suggest projects, I became in charge of relocating the museum to the Senior Building at the corner of Larissa and Bolton streets. In 2011 the city council created the new Vanishing Texanna Museum Board of Directors. Guess who had to head the brand new board? Yep, the boy who just couldn’t say no ended up holding the office through 2014. In order to move the museum, the Senior Building had to be internally partitioned into a secure area to protect the valuable museum artifacts. I worked with Greg Lowe in the City Public Works Department, the city manager Mo Raissi, and the Library Association to fund and build the renovation project. The new museum was dedicated in 2014 and I moved on to other things. Have I mentioned that throughout this period of time, my wife and I were still joyously playing on Jacksonville tennis league teams. She was on four teams that won state titles. My fabulous doubles partner, Burt Gabbert, and I were on the famous Tie Dye Guys teams that won eleven state tennis team titles. You just can’t let business interfere with your favorite sport now can you.
As a result of having worked closely with the city manager on the museum project, I got nominated for election to the Cherokee County Appraisal District board of directors. I got elected four times and served for eight years on the board, 2014-2021. I learned all about the property valuations that were made for the County Commissioners Court, the city councils and school districts. I was greatly impressed with how Chief Appraiser Lee Flowers and his staff did their complicated work. After this public service, in 2021, I was appointed by the Jacksonville City Council to chair the City Sesquicentennial Celebration Committee. The committee members, Deborah Burkett, Charlie Esco, Cassie Devillier, Johnny Helm, Kathleen Stanfill and Tracy Wallace, with the help of City Communications Director Daniel Seguin and City Manager James Hubbard, have organized a grand city festival for the week of Oct. 16-22, 2022. I am grateful that my tennis interests led to all of these community activities, especially the city sesquicentennial celebration. See you there, my fellow citizens of the city I love most.
