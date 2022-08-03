It’s late in the year 1847 and we’re standing in the middle of a small east Texas town called Gum Creek, taking its name from a nearby stream. Dusk is gathering and a group of the town’s founding fathers are huddled by a fire in front of Tom Dean’s general store. It’s easy to spot some familiar faces; Mr. Ragsdale, Mr. Templeton, and Mr. Earle, along with many others, are talking about the future of their community.
Approaching the group is Mr. Jackson Smith, the future namesake of the town. A former Texas Ranger who guarded Santa Anna until General Houston could take custody of him, Smith had come to this area in search of the Indians who, at the time, were believed responsible for the Killough Massacre in 1838. He loved the area, returns in early 1847, and after opening his blacksmith business, uses his Texas Army land grant to formally layout the new town.
Mr. Smith is also the postmaster of Gum Creek and in his hand is an important document. He hands the document to Mr. E.A. Ragsdale who looks down at the envelope soiled by the blacksmith hands of Mr. Smith. Inside is news that in 1848 Gum Creek will be made a voting precinct with Mr. Ragsdale as the election officer. This letter is confirmation of the town’s solid growth and dynamic future.
The town continues to grow and in 1850 changes its name to Jacksonville. Mr. Earle lists 48 business firms in his mercantile record of the new town. The first three on the list were general mercantile businesses located in log buildings around the town square. The same year Joseph Turney opens the town’s first hotel. The Methodists and the Baptists have already built their churches and the Presbyterians have plans to break ground on theirs shortly. A new school opened in 1849.
Little did the citizens know that beneath their optimistic outlook resided the economic structure that would end their prosperity. The driver of Jacksonville’s economy was cotton and the economic basis of cotton was slavery. In 1850, one-third of the population of Cherokee County was held in slavery. Records show there were only two free Black men.
Abraham Lincoln was elected president in November, 1860 and South Carolina secedes immediately from the Union. Its governor, Francis Pickens, along with his wife Lucy Holcomb Pickens (born in Marshall, Texas) invites other states to join them in a new Confederacy. In January, 1861, Mr. Peter G. Rhome, a respected merchant in Jacksonville, travels to Austin to represent the community at the Citizen’s Convention. There, despite the almost super human effort of Governor Sam Houston to turn the tide of public opinion, Mr. Rhome casts his vote, along with others, for succession.
Though it was generally believed that the war would end quickly and that “only a thimble full of blood would be spilled,” that was not the case. News soon arrived that the blood of many men of Jacksonville and Cherokee County had been spilled. For all practical purposes, business in Jacksonville came to a standstill. Many businesses closed never to reopen again - their owners never returned. Women and children are left to tend the farms and plantations, a job for which they had no experience. Although the war eventually ends, it is replaced by the horrors of the Reconstruction Era. Attempts to restart businesses are foiled by marauding Confederate soldiers who have no home and no place to find employment.
Slaves, released by the resolution now commonly called “Juneteenth,” have few choices. Some set up new towns called Freedom Colonies, towns that still dot the east Texas landscape today. Others sign on as sharecroppers, working the land of those that had enslaved them.
Hope is renewed when word finally comes that the International Railroad has signed a contact with Palestine, TX to be the new headquarters of a railroad to be built from Houston to Canada. Ragsdale and Smith try to negotiate locating a station in their town, but the hard scrap of iron ore in the ground makes it too expensive. The railroad surveyors tell the town that the railroad will miss Jacksonville by two miles.
Ragsdale and Smith continue to negotiate with the railroad. Banking on the potential of large agricultural shipments, and with a donation of land by Sarah Fry, the railroad agrees to build a station and plot out a town. On August 5, 1872, construction crews and the first work engines reach the new community. The rush is on as every business in old Jacksonville loads up its buildings and inventory to move to new Jacksonville. On November 23, 1872, when the first passenger/freight train steams into town, the new community is on hand to greet them.
We hope you will visit your Vanishing Texana Museum during this sesquicentennial year to hear more about the dynamic history of Jacksonville.
