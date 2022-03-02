We are really proud of our Texas Heritage. My great-great-great-great-grandfather came to Texas before the Texas revolution with Stephen F. Austin. And his son William Physicks Zuber was the last living survivor of the Battle of San Jacinto.
In the mid 1970’s, my wife Jackie Ballard Swanson and I purchased what was then named Newton-Shank Manufacturing Company. We changed the name to the Texas Basket Company which we operated for almost 50 years. We were also able to celebrate the 100th anniversary of this business in 2019. We grew and diversified the business which became one of only a few basket factories left in the United States. Jackie created a retail factory gift store at our business which quickly became a local tourist attraction and destination point. This brought a lot of people to Jacksonville.
Our children attended the Jacksonville school system. Our daughter Shannon was a captain of the drill team and homecoming queen (as was her mother when she attended JHS). She later became a Tyler Junior College Apache Bell for two years. Shannon was the first Miss Tyler USA to be crowned and went on to represent Tyler in the Miss Texas USA pageant. She was also a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader for five years and was able to cheer at Super Bowl XXX, which the Cowboys won. She was chosen to represent the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in the 2003 Pro Bowl in Hawaii which is a great honor.
Our son Moon Swanson created and developed the 1836 Chuckwagon Race which became a local, western event attracting several thousand people to our ranch in Neches, Texas each year. Moon also developed and raised a line of quarter horses using the King bloodline. The horses are descendants of King P-234 and several have done well in the Cowboy Mounted Shooting events in the United States. The horses and Moon himself have done well nationally in this newer equestrian sport.
I was also very fortunate to be associated with two other Jacksonville residents, Pat McCown and Bobby Redd, to participate in basketball Senior Olympics for 10+ years. We actually won a National Gold Medal in the 2016 games. Living in a small town has been an enjoyable and rewarding experience. We hope that the newer generation to come will recognize the small town benefits and continue to keep Jacksonville a good place to live, raise a family and thrive.
