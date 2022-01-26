About Lon Morris College
I thought Lon Morris College would be forever. My husband Gordon Hugghins and I (Barbara Angelo) met at LMC and married in 1950 after we completed our two years there. All our children and several grandchildren attended LMC. They participated in children's theater, choir, and band. The family all enjoyed theater, choir, and basketball games there. Lon Morris was a powerful influence in our town, in the state and beyond - through the teachers, ministers, business men and women, sports figures and entertainment stars who attended LMC. Lon Morris introduced international students to our area - students from Puerto Rico, Iran, Africa, Asia, and Hispanic countries. There were many close ties to the United Methodist Church. Education at LMC provided personal attention to relationships and encouragement sometimes not found in schools (small campus, but large influence). Through financial difficulties and disaster, many of us remained loyal Bearcats with green and white running through our veins. Lon Morris closed in 2021 to our great regret.
About the three hundred block of East Commerce Street, Jacksonville
The 300 block of East Commerce in the 1940’s to the 1960’s was a part of our family history. Starting on the corner was the Texas State Bank and the Acker Family (Tom and the Colone). Going east was the Ross Dorbandt Insurance and Real Estate business. Next down the block came the Nichols Studio with Leonard and Lula Hugghins, Marian Davis, Barbara and Gordon Hugghins, and Myrtle Foreman in the photography business. Then came the Mr. and Mrs. Carl Gray Electric business. Next came Mrs. Jones and Banty at the Cab Stand. Across the street was the McCarroll Chevrolet business (Hugh, Edwin and Jack McCarroll). Next came the Stone Law firm with W. E. Stone, Emerson Stone, Richard Stone, and Sylvia Chitwood. Located next was the Raymond Anderson Furniture store (parents and four sons). On the corner was Charlie Nix and the Western Auto Supply. These were mostly all family owned and run businesses. Before air conditioning, attic fans sucked in dust and dirt as the doors were left open. Parking meters required hourly attending. There were no Dairy Queens or McDonald’s; so everyone went home for lunch. There was much going in and out of these businesses by owners and customers. So we waved and chatted and checked on each other daily. The 300 block of East Commerce was family and friendly.
About H.O.P.E (Helping Others Pursue Excellence)
Our community has a caring heart and has helped indigents, the helpless, the homeless, the hungry and transients for many years. At one time, the churches and individuals donated money and food to these needy ones. The ministers and, perhaps, the United Fund had an account at the First National Bank, which became the Austin National Bank. Frank Waggoner administered these funds as directed by the ministers. At one time, Harold Lansford headed up the Ministerial Alliance. It became obvious that we needed a central agency and HOPE was born from there. My memories of the beginnings of HOPE include hiring Fran Daniel as the first Executive Director. Her office was a desk and telephone in the Radio Station on Nacogdoches Street. Several interested individuals, including Marge Avera and Barbara Hugghins, went with Fran, to visit PATH in Tyler to learn how to begin. We especially wanted help with a food pantry as we combined with the Manna Pantry which was the Ruby Bruno food closet from the First Presbyterian Church. Then we visited soup kitchens in Longview and Palestine for models of feeding people. Our soup kitchen began very modestly at the North Bolton Christian Church by serving Crock Pot soup and often Sandwiches and chips to a small group of ten people. From such humble beginnings, we grew and expanded to many more clients and many more programs. Many organizations, individuals and churches have been very supportive of HOPE and their clients and their needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.