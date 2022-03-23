There is a Facebook Group called Remember in Jacksonville, which has 4,600 individuals who have chosen to join this group to do some group remembering. Someone posted the question, “Do you remember the Grandee Motel, initiating dozens of responses, including correction of the spelling of the Gran-Dee’s name! I found a picture post card of the motel which I attached to the link – and so it goes on Facebook!
Although my family and I moved back to Jacksonville in late 1959, I did not begin working in medicine until 1963. Mrs. Otis Lake asked me to be the medical director for the new Sunset Care Center being constructed on Tena Street, which was only a few blocks from our home. The first patients I saw were in the Sunset Nursing Home, which was located in a home on the west side of town. Sunset Care Center was a lovely new facility, and the experience I gained there was very valuable to me. I will always be grateful to Mrs. Lake for taking a chance on a young female physician who had been on a hiatus from the practice of medicine while my children were small.
In 1966, I began working at Travis Clinic, located in a building which had formerly been Holmes Brothers Funeral Home at the corner of S. Ragsdale and E. Larissa Streets. The clinic was at this site in 1972 when the city of Jacksonville celebrated its Centennial. Most of the women who worked at the clinic during that event dressed in attire which would have been suitable one hundred years previously. I treasure pictures taken of these employees. In 1971, the Travis Clinic Foundation purchased a 40-acre tract of land on SE Loop 456 in Jacksonville for the purpose of expansion, including a new building for the clinic. A large facility was constructed and the clinic was moved there where it operated for about 10 years.
At the time of the Travis Clinic closure in 1982, multiple physicians, physician assistants, nurses and office staff were employed there. Many of the physicians, including me, continued to rent space there for another year while awaiting office space in town to become available. Some converted empty houses into offices, and others awaited office space to be constructed – such as the Professional Building adjacent to Nan Travis Hospital or elsewhere. I moved into an office on Commerce Street, which is now where Family Circle of Care is located, where I rented an office from Drs. Austin Weaver and John Storey.
After retirement 11 years later, I began working at the Cherokee County Health Department, seeing patients both in the Jacksonville clinic located in a home on Bonner Street and the Rusk office. The CCHD Jacksonville clinic remained on Bonner Street for several more years, then eventually move to the same office space I worked on Commerce Street. I retired from the CCHD after 20 years, and shortly thereafter moved to College Avenue into a building on the former Lon Morris College campus. I continued to do volunteer work at the Mission House Clinic in Bullard until January 2020. While working there, the clinic, which was originally housed in an old home behind the First Methodist Church, moved into a new clinic on Phillip Street near the church.
So, to sum it up, every place I have worked in Cherokee County showed many changes through the years. The one place I haven’t worked, but am thrilled to see in operation is the Medical Clinic of HOPE, now housed in the remodeled building adjacent to HOPE, Inc. on Ragsdale Street. The Board of HOPE, Ellann Johnson, ED of HOPE, volunteers and, especially, Dr. Elaine Ballard and the staff of the clinic are to be commended for all they do to help those of our community who are in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.