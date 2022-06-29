I moved to Jacksonville in 1982 – 40 years ago, and came to work for Beall’s department stores. Being a damn Yankee who grew up in Upstate New York, and having always lived in large cities; Jacksonville was quite a change. Small town cultures are quite different from the big city life style that I was used to. In small towns people go out of their way to avoid argumentative conversations because they see each other every day and don’t want the friction. In big towns we could argue like cats and dogs during the business day, but after five p.m. we’d all get together for a drink and have great conversation.
Jacksonville has come a long way since 1982. In keeping with Martin Luther King’s desire to see us judge each other by the content of our character and not the color of our skin, Jacksonville has made great progress. When I began managing residential properties in the early ‘90s, I had a client who did not want me to lease to “colored” people. Needless to say, I did not take on that person’s properties. Just a few years ago, Doctor Michael Banks and I went to have supper at Chili’s. It happened to be the night of the Junior Prom or the Senior Ball. There were several bi-racial couples who came to eat, and it just tugged at my heart strings that these kids cared about who each other as a person, and not what color each other, was. A couple of years ago, when Jacksonville had a memory march in recognition of George Floyd’s loss due to a police officer’s misconduct, we were a diverse group in that march; we cared about each other.
Ethnically, Jacksonville’s largest population is Hispanic, representing 42.9% of us; the white population is 34.5%; the African-American population is 20.3%; and 2.3% represent all other ethnicities. From a manual labor standpoint, the Hispanic population is the backbone of the community. In any regard, the different groups are getting along with each other, and we are no longer seeing neighborhoods that are strictly of one ethnicity. It all gets back to content of character and not skin color.
In May of 2018, Jacksonville made a great stride when Greg Smith was brought on board as city manager. Greg was basically the first city manager to put Jacksonville on the road to progress. Greg was a very forthright man who addressed those issues that Jacksonville needed to work on. During Greg’s tenure, Jacksonville budgeted for the new Jacksonville Public Safety facility on South Bolton. It is an awesome facility and demonstrates Jacksonville’s progress.
We lost Greg to another city in June of 2021, and were fortunate enough to replace him with James Hubbard, who is continuing in Greg’s aggressive and progressive path. James is a heck of a diplomat. James had been president of JEDCO and, when he became the city manager, Shane Pace became the new JEDCO president and continues on James’ positive path. Beginning with Greg, continuing with James and including the current city council, with Mayor Randy Gorham, Joe Williams, Police Chief, and Randall Chandler, Director of Public Works, Jacksonville has the best city administration it has ever had. These are the very people who are responsible for the economic growth of Jacksonville.
As a community we all need to come together and stay together to help us stay on the right path...and we are succeeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.