Hello, My name is Nancy Sonntag, and if you are reading this memoir, you probably have a connection, interest, or both, concerning the Sesquicentennial of Jacksonville, Texas. This includes the history and people involved in the recollections included in this series.
I am a native Texan, but I did not plant my roots in Jacksonville until August of 1986. My husband Fred began working with his brother-in-law, Bill McRae, at Bill McRae Ford in Jacksonville. I started teaching at the old Joe Wright Elementary, which was located on Kickapoo Street at that time. I was fortunate to begin my Jacksonville teaching career under the leadership of Principal Gene Tankersley, and I taught with many outstanding teachers including Joyce Folden, Peggy Harton, and many more quality teachers. My children began attending Jacksonville Middle School and Jacksonville High School. I wish to add that my children received very strong educational backgrounds which prepared them to become successful college graduates. Hats off to Ann Chandler for giving my children the background to write those pesky, but necessary, college essays and research papers.
In 1996, I made a change in schools within the district and I became the Language Arts teacher at the newly established Compass Center. Doctor Leslie George was the principal and John Mark Lester was the assistant principal. This career move presented many excellent experiences and challenges as well. The dedicated staff at the Compass Center succeeded in keeping a number of at-risk students in school until they obtain their high school diplomas. Excellent staff there as well.
In June of 2003, I resigned my position as English teacher at the Compass Center. I took an early retirement to be in the Dallas area with my brother, who was receiving treatments for cancer at that time. Sadly, he lost the battle in February of 2004.
Not ready for complete retirement, I took two positions. The first position was teaching Developmental Reading and Writing at Jacksonville College. Dr. Edwin Crank was president of Jacksonville College at that time. I was privileged to work with International students as well as local students. Learning about the different customs from the International students was an added bonus; I was fortunate to work with a quality staff there, and I began friends with many on the faculty of Jacksonville College. Later, the Jacksonville Literacy Council became more involved with Jacksonville College when our organization began holding our GED classes on their campus. This relationship began under the leadership of Dr. Edwin Crank, and it continued to flourish when Dr. Crank retired and Dr. Mike Smith became the president.
The other position was Program Director for the Jacksonville Literacy Council. I am still working in this extremely rewarding capacity. Here is a brief explanation of how the Jacksonville Literacy Council was established. It began in 1992 with a survey titled “Goals for Jacksonville.” This survey was provided to the citizens of Jacksonville, and all of Cherokee County. The purpose of the survey was to determine the needs of the residents of the area, and how to improve the quality of life for all residents in the area. One of the needs identified was the high illiteracy rate in and around the Jacksonville area. Thus, the Jacksonville Literacy Council was formed. Persons instrumental in establishing the Jacksonville Literacy Council were Dr. Edwin Crank, present mayor of Jacksonville Randy Gorham, Barbara Gregg, Jim Lord, Mary Brown, and Jeff Austin Jr., as well as other dedicated individuals.
The Jacksonville Literacy Council offers services including basic literacy, GED and E.S.L., and Citizenship preparation. The Council was active for a number of years, and then, due to several reasons, became inactive.
When I became the Program Director in January 2004, our operating budget was quite limited. The Jacksonville United Fund, Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club, and the Friends of the Jacksonville Library, as well as individual donations, helped keep our organization in the position to continue our efforts. We also hosted a Corporate Spelling Bee every year in May as a fundraiser. Due to the COVID pandemic, our organization has not been able to host this event since 2019, but hopes to reinstitute it soon.
Meanwhile, back to finances. I was asked to speak at a Library Board meeting in 2007. A gentleman in attendance, Dr. Sam Hopkins, took an interest in our worthy cause. He was asked to attend a meeting with the Board of Directors of the Jacksonville Literacy Council. He soon became the President of the Board. If any of you have had the pleasure of working with Sam, you know he is a real go-getter who makes things happen. He got our board in strong shape and he implemented many ambitious goals and events for the Jacksonville Literacy Council. We are still an active organization and a valuable asset to our community. Many thanks to Sam for his leadership.
In summation, I have enjoyed the wonderful people of Jacksonville, and I am proud to have been a part of its history. My thanks go to Sam Hopkins for providing me with the opportunity to contribute to this series.
